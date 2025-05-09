In pictures: Luxury new hotel opens its doors in Warwickshire countryside

Polo Club Hotel is set in acres of picturesque countryside at Dallas Burston Polo Club.

The property makes it ideal for guests attending events at the 3,000-capacity IXL Events Centre – used for corporate events and weddings.

It also offers access to four professional polo pitches, an equestrian arena, and the on-site Millstone Hare gastropub.

The property comprises a range of accommodation options – the largest of which is the Empress Suite, where regal elegance blends with modern luxury.

Inside, a palette of rich blue and gold tones creates a sophisticated ambience, complemented by polished furnishings and a striking gold headboard.

The room opens out onto a balcony that wraps around the suite and offers views across the Polo Club.

Other room categories include the Deluxe, Premium, and Cosy, where plush velvets, patterned accents and scenic views extend the high-quality feel.

At the heart of the property, Caesar's Lounge beckons with its imperial charm.

By day, it’s the perfect spot for a leisurely coffee or a light refreshment, while by night, it transforms into a vibrant cocktail destination. Other public spaces meanwhile include dedicated meeting spaces and a fully-equipped gym.

Speaking at the hotel’s grand opening, Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels Management, said: "We are thrilled to launch Polo Club Hotel, a destination that blends elegance, quality, and exceptional service.

"This hotel represents our commitment to delivering outstanding hospitality, and we look forward to welcoming guests for both leisure and event stays in this stunning location."

Major Richard Carney MBE, COO of Dallas Burston Polo Club, also added: "The addition of Polo Club Hotel ensures that our guests can fully immerse themselves in everything our venue has to offer – whether it’s a thrilling day of polo, an elegant wedding, or a corporate event at IXL. It’s a natural evolution for the club, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests."

Visit www.poloclubhotel.co.uk to book your stay.

