In pictures: Magical forest creates festive atmosphere at Newbold Christmas tree festival

Christmas tree festival is on this weekend

A magical festive forest has popped up at St Botolph’s Church in Newbold.

Visitors are invited to buckle up and visit fine specimens dressed as ‘Towns and Cities’, the theme for this year’s Christmas Tree Festival.

Trees have been decorated by charities, businesses, schools and individuals, including students from Riverside Academy.

Headteacher Beccy Payne said: “The children made the decorations in school and then walked to the church to decorate two of the trees.”

Guests are invited to visit the festival this weekend, from 2pm – 5pm. Admission is £2 and under 16s get in free. There’s also stalls and refreshments.

