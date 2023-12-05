Register
In pictures: Magical forest creates festive atmosphere at Newbold Christmas tree festival

Christmas tree festival is on this weekend
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:48 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:05 GMT

A magical festive forest has popped up at St Botolph’s Church in Newbold.

Visitors are invited to buckle up and visit fine specimens dressed as ‘Towns and Cities’, the theme for this year’s Christmas Tree Festival.

Trees have been decorated by charities, businesses, schools and individuals, including students from Riverside Academy.

Headteacher Beccy Payne said: “The children made the decorations in school and then walked to the church to decorate two of the trees.”

Guests are invited to visit the festival this weekend, from 2pm – 5pm. Admission is £2 and under 16s get in free. There’s also stalls and refreshments.

Little smiling angel from Riverside Academy.

Little smiling angel from Riverside Academy. Photo: Riverside Academy

Visitors enjoy the festival.

Visitors enjoy the festival. Photo: St Botolph's Church

Children show off their creation.

Children show off their creation. Photo: Riverside Academy

Warm glow from the Christmas lights.

Warm glow from the Christmas lights. Photo: St Botolph's Church

