In pictures: Meet the inspirational Rugby women taking business world by storm

Two inspirational entrepreneurs from Rugby are among those contending for the top accolade of Business Woman of the Year in the sixth Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.

Jaide Ellery-Martin, who runs Jaide’s Stage Studios and Louise Adkins, who runs Share Haulage, make up two of the six women in the headline category, as revealed this week.

Other finalists from the Rugby area are: Vicky Lofthouse, of EN: ABLE Sustainability (Sustainable Business Leader); Natalie Ellis, of Rebox HR, in Braunston (Excellence in Professional Services) and Naomi Rees-Issit, founder of the OurJay Foundation which fundraises for public access defibrillators in memory of her son Jamie. (Charity of the Year & Community Champion) https://www.ourjay.org.uk/

They were all selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, all of whom were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Leamington, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, on June 13.

New categories are also among those being contested this year, including Sustainable Business Leader, Trailblazer of the Year and Inclusivity Leadership with a special Inspirational Women Award going to The England Women’s football team, The Lionesses.

Jaide Ellery-Martin is looking forward to the 25th anniversary of Jaide’s Stage Studios next year after establishing the business aged just 14.

The CMT (Council for Dance & Musical Theatre)-accredited dance school teaches around 100 children and over 50 adults a week as well as running after-school clubs and sessions in Nurseries and Pre-Schools.

Dance styles include ballet, tap, gymnastics, acrobatics, lyrical, modern, freestyle, commercial and contemporary as well as Boogie Bounce fitness classes.

Jaide said: “Finding out I had been nominated for the award was totally unexpected but an amazing feeling.

"I was completely overwhelmed at receiving the news that I had then been selected as a Finalist for Business

Woman of the Year.

"It is wonderful to be acknowledged, feel valued and appreciated as well as be recognised for something that is far more than just a job to me, which makes me feel extremely grateful.”

“I have mentored and trained many of my students, several who have gained success themselves - not just as dancers or dance teachers, but also owning their own businesses and performing professionally in the West End as well as one student who is now travelling the world as part of an indie-rock band. I feel this is so important as an investment in the next generation.

“It is so rewarding and the inspiration and excitement from my students only drives me further to continue my passion of teaching my skills to as many as I possibly can.”

As Managing Director, Louise Adkins has developed Share Haulage, in Clifton Upon Dusnmore, for the past 22 years, in which time the business has been awarded the prestigious FORS Silver Operator status.

Louise said: “It’s an absolute honour to be selected as a finalist for Businesswoman of The Year 2024. All the ladies are so deserving and incredibly talented.

"It’s a pleasure to be shortlisted alongside them.

“We provide transport solutions and transport consultancy around the UK and employ local people and put as much as we possibly can back into the local community.”

The Ladies First Awards were unveiled at The House of Commons in January and are headed up by directors Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and Karen Massey from Leamington.

Tracey said: “With over 300 nominations entering this year, each and every finalist should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.

“We strive to make every finalist feel special and like a winner, with goodie bags, certificates and professional head shots on interview day. A huge thank you to Mallory Court, the Awards Team, all of our judges and sponsors Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Alsters Kelley Solicitors and Pertemps for a fabulous day.

“We are beyond excited to announce that we are presenting our 2024 Inspirational Woman Award to the England Football Team.

“The award is in recognition of their outstanding leadership which embodies true spirit, determination, unity and excellence. Also, for their profound impact on the world stage, inspiring and capturing young hearts around the globe.”

Finalists from the Warwickshire area are:

Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by Edwards Wealth)

Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants and Advisors, Leamington

Jackie Allan – Revolve, Leamington

Trailblazer of the Year (sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)

Helen Morton – Helen Morton Advocacy, Leamington

Lai-Yee Chung - Sanjay Foods/IXL Event Centre, Southam

Sustainable Business Leader:

Hannah Teale – Diffuse Retail, Warwick

Lyn Lapworth – ECO for ALL, Arlescote

Claudine Pearson – Rubbish Friends, Stratford

Amanda Bourne – Tree-v Limited, Nuneaton

Business Resilience Award (sponsored by Affiniti Search)

Emma Sansom – Flamingo Marketing Strategies, Leamington

Clare Everest – Everest Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Centre, Southam

Vicky Farmer – Feelgood Factor, near Atherstone

Jo Williams – Joco Interiors Limited, Nuneaton

Outstanding Entrepreneur Award (sponsored by Chalmers News PR)

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington

Arabella Arkwright – Hatton Country World, Warwick

Sharon Varaitch – Build & Conquer, Warwick

Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Benussi Law)

Tina Riley – Modern Homes, Leamington

Rising Star & Future Leader Business & Inspirational (sponsored by Bia’s Kitchen Show)

Siobhan Lewis – Jewson, Leamington

Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Audley Binswood)

Emma Field – Harmony at Home, Leamington

Naomi Weetman – Paintbox Blooms, Kenilworth

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington

Joanne Maddison – Maddisons of Warwick

Excellence in Technology & Innovation (sponsored by Nomuda)

Perm Bassi – Unique Therapies, Warwick

Excellence In Health & Wellbeing (sponsored by Air Aesthetics)

Jenny Davis – Arts Uplift, Harbury

Laura Dee-Patachi – Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Stratford

Lisa Devine – Therapy and Fitness Centre, Leamington

Julia Senah – Almond Care, Nuneaton

Wellness Coach of the Year

Kirsty Heath – KH Bespoke Therapy, Bishops Tachbrook

Doroteya Goundry – Mission Nutrition Coaching, Southam

Excellence In Professional Services (sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

Katie Wilber – Cotswold Connected, Stratford

Jo Meakin – Audley Binswood, Leamington

Sarah Van Ristell – Armstrongs Chartered Accountants, has offices in Nuneaton

Charity of the Year & Community Champion (sponsored by Therapy & Fitness

Centre)

Peggy King – ILEAP Charity, Kenilworth, Leamington and Stratford

Amanda Harris – Change Grow Live, Leamington and Wellesbourne

Cathy Wahlberg – Dassett Pottery Clay Club CIC, Southam

Volunteer of the Year

Emma Baker – CoppaFeel, Hampton-in-Arden

Jo Wheelwright-Horne – Sunday Lunch Club, Stratford

Amanda Burford – Packmore Estates, Warwick

Networker of the Year

Holly Nixon – The Athena Network: South Warwickshire, Warwick

Larissa Redman-Windsor – Southam Business Community CIC, Southam

Sarah Darby – Alsters Kelley Solicitors, Nuneaton

Business Consultant/Coach of the Year

Anita Dinnes – BCSL Consulting, Stratford

Business Man of the Year (sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

David Blick – Warwickshire Gin Company, Leamington

Richard Gunton – Richard George Tailoring, Leamington

Steve Bazell – That Gin Company, Warwick

Jon Burgess – Jon Burgess Wellbeing, Leamington

Robert Singleton and Gavin Leach – Windmill Hill Brewing Company,

Leamington

For the full list of finalists visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/

This year’s awards are also supporting The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund, established in 2015 by former England cricketer Ashley Giles MBE and his wife Stine, who was diagnosed with three brain tumours over 12 years.

The charity raises funds for research, pioneering equipment and support for patients.

To enquire about sponsorship opportunities contact Tracey McAtamney at: [email protected]

