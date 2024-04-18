In pictures: Meet the inspirational Rugby women taking business world by storm

Two inspirational entrepreneurs from Rugby are among those contending for the top accolade of Business Woman of the Year in the sixth Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.
Jaide Ellery-Martin, who runs Jaide’s Stage Studios and Louise Adkins, who runs Share Haulage, make up two of the six women in the headline category, as revealed this week.
Other finalists from the Rugby area are: Vicky Lofthouse, of EN: ABLE Sustainability (Sustainable Business Leader); Natalie Ellis, of Rebox HR, in Braunston (Excellence in Professional Services) and Naomi Rees-Issit, founder of the OurJay Foundation which fundraises for public access defibrillators in memory of her son Jamie. (Charity of the Year & Community Champion) https://www.ourjay.org.uk/
They were all selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, all of whom were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Leamington, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, on June 13.
New categories are also among those being contested this year, including Sustainable Business Leader, Trailblazer of the Year and Inclusivity Leadership with a special Inspirational Women Award going to The England Women’s football team, The Lionesses.
Jaide Ellery-Martin is looking forward to the 25th anniversary of Jaide’s Stage Studios next year after establishing the business aged just 14.
The CMT (Council for Dance & Musical Theatre)-accredited dance school teaches around 100 children and over 50 adults a week as well as running after-school clubs and sessions in Nurseries and Pre-Schools.
Dance styles include ballet, tap, gymnastics, acrobatics, lyrical, modern, freestyle, commercial and contemporary as well as Boogie Bounce fitness classes.
Jaide said: “Finding out I had been nominated for the award was totally unexpected but an amazing feeling.
"I was completely overwhelmed at receiving the news that I had then been selected as a Finalist for Business
Woman of the Year.
"It is wonderful to be acknowledged, feel valued and appreciated as well as be recognised for something that is far more than just a job to me, which makes me feel extremely grateful.”
“I have mentored and trained many of my students, several who have gained success themselves - not just as dancers or dance teachers, but also owning their own businesses and performing professionally in the West End as well as one student who is now travelling the world as part of an indie-rock band. I feel this is so important as an investment in the next generation.
“It is so rewarding and the inspiration and excitement from my students only drives me further to continue my passion of teaching my skills to as many as I possibly can.”
As Managing Director, Louise Adkins has developed Share Haulage, in Clifton Upon Dusnmore, for the past 22 years, in which time the business has been awarded the prestigious FORS Silver Operator status.
Louise said: “It’s an absolute honour to be selected as a finalist for Businesswoman of The Year 2024. All the ladies are so deserving and incredibly talented.
"It’s a pleasure to be shortlisted alongside them.
“We provide transport solutions and transport consultancy around the UK and employ local people and put as much as we possibly can back into the local community.”
The Ladies First Awards were unveiled at The House of Commons in January and are headed up by directors Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and Karen Massey from Leamington.
Tracey said: “With over 300 nominations entering this year, each and every finalist should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.
“We strive to make every finalist feel special and like a winner, with goodie bags, certificates and professional head shots on interview day. A huge thank you to Mallory Court, the Awards Team, all of our judges and sponsors Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Alsters Kelley Solicitors and Pertemps for a fabulous day.
“We are beyond excited to announce that we are presenting our 2024 Inspirational Woman Award to the England Football Team.
“The award is in recognition of their outstanding leadership which embodies true spirit, determination, unity and excellence. Also, for their profound impact on the world stage, inspiring and capturing young hearts around the globe.”
Finalists from the Warwickshire area are:
Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by Edwards Wealth)
Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants and Advisors, Leamington
Jackie Allan – Revolve, Leamington
Trailblazer of the Year (sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)
Helen Morton – Helen Morton Advocacy, Leamington
Lai-Yee Chung - Sanjay Foods/IXL Event Centre, Southam
Sustainable Business Leader:
Hannah Teale – Diffuse Retail, Warwick
Lyn Lapworth – ECO for ALL, Arlescote
Claudine Pearson – Rubbish Friends, Stratford
Amanda Bourne – Tree-v Limited, Nuneaton
Business Resilience Award (sponsored by Affiniti Search)
Emma Sansom – Flamingo Marketing Strategies, Leamington
Clare Everest – Everest Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Centre, Southam
Vicky Farmer – Feelgood Factor, near Atherstone
Jo Williams – Joco Interiors Limited, Nuneaton
Outstanding Entrepreneur Award (sponsored by Chalmers News PR)
Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington
Arabella Arkwright – Hatton Country World, Warwick
Sharon Varaitch – Build & Conquer, Warwick
Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Benussi Law)
Tina Riley – Modern Homes, Leamington
Rising Star & Future Leader Business & Inspirational (sponsored by Bia’s Kitchen Show)
Siobhan Lewis – Jewson, Leamington
Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Audley Binswood)
Emma Field – Harmony at Home, Leamington
Naomi Weetman – Paintbox Blooms, Kenilworth
Bianca Rodrigues-Perry – Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington
Joanne Maddison – Maddisons of Warwick
Excellence in Technology & Innovation (sponsored by Nomuda)
Perm Bassi – Unique Therapies, Warwick
Excellence In Health & Wellbeing (sponsored by Air Aesthetics)
Jenny Davis – Arts Uplift, Harbury
Laura Dee-Patachi – Laura Dee Counselling and Psychotherapy, Stratford
Lisa Devine – Therapy and Fitness Centre, Leamington
Julia Senah – Almond Care, Nuneaton
Wellness Coach of the Year
Kirsty Heath – KH Bespoke Therapy, Bishops Tachbrook
Doroteya Goundry – Mission Nutrition Coaching, Southam
Excellence In Professional Services (sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)
Katie Wilber – Cotswold Connected, Stratford
Jo Meakin – Audley Binswood, Leamington
Sarah Van Ristell – Armstrongs Chartered Accountants, has offices in Nuneaton
Charity of the Year & Community Champion (sponsored by Therapy & Fitness
Centre)
Peggy King – ILEAP Charity, Kenilworth, Leamington and Stratford
Amanda Harris – Change Grow Live, Leamington and Wellesbourne
Cathy Wahlberg – Dassett Pottery Clay Club CIC, Southam
Volunteer of the Year
Emma Baker – CoppaFeel, Hampton-in-Arden
Jo Wheelwright-Horne – Sunday Lunch Club, Stratford
Amanda Burford – Packmore Estates, Warwick
Networker of the Year
Holly Nixon – The Athena Network: South Warwickshire, Warwick
Larissa Redman-Windsor – Southam Business Community CIC, Southam
Sarah Darby – Alsters Kelley Solicitors, Nuneaton
Business Consultant/Coach of the Year
Anita Dinnes – BCSL Consulting, Stratford
Business Man of the Year (sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)
David Blick – Warwickshire Gin Company, Leamington
Richard Gunton – Richard George Tailoring, Leamington
Steve Bazell – That Gin Company, Warwick
Jon Burgess – Jon Burgess Wellbeing, Leamington
Robert Singleton and Gavin Leach – Windmill Hill Brewing Company,
Leamington
For the full list of finalists visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/
This year’s awards are also supporting The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund, established in 2015 by former England cricketer Ashley Giles MBE and his wife Stine, who was diagnosed with three brain tumours over 12 years.
The charity raises funds for research, pioneering equipment and support for patients.
To enquire about sponsorship opportunities contact Tracey McAtamney at: [email protected]