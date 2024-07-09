In pictures: Modernised Victorian townhouse in Rugby offers versatile living across four floors

The five bedroomed property, in Hillmorton Road, combines original charm with contemporary upgrades.

It is on the market through Carter & King estate agents for a guide price of £750,000.

The home has a Victorian Minton tiled floor in the entrance hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, study, utility room and a large cellar, five bedrooms, bathroom, separate W.C., large walk-in linen room, easy accessed loft storage space, beautiful wooden staircase, a range of attractive fireplaces and original renovated sash windows.

It offers a landscaped front garden and driveway for up to four cars, together with a double garage and office/workshop at the back of the house.

There’s a large well-designed garden with lawn areas and flower beds and a patio for entertaining.

It is located near the town centre, Rugby School and the railway station and is within a conservation area.

For more information contact Morgan Bevan at Carter & King on (01788) 550066/[email protected]

