In pictures: Modernised Victorian townhouse in Rugby offers versatile living across four floors

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 10:30 BST
This charming modernised Victorian townhouse in Rugby offers versatile living across four floors.

The five bedroomed property, in Hillmorton Road, combines original charm with contemporary upgrades.

It is on the market through Carter & King estate agents for a guide price of £750,000.

The home has a Victorian Minton tiled floor in the entrance hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, study, utility room and a large cellar, five bedrooms, bathroom, separate W.C., large walk-in linen room, easy accessed loft storage space, beautiful wooden staircase, a range of attractive fireplaces and original renovated sash windows.

It offers a landscaped front garden and driveway for up to four cars, together with a double garage and office/workshop at the back of the house.

There’s a large well-designed garden with lawn areas and flower beds and a patio for entertaining.

It is located near the town centre, Rugby School and the railway station and is within a conservation area.

For more information contact Morgan Bevan at Carter & King on (01788) 550066/[email protected]

The beautiful townhouse in Hillmorton Road.

1. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

The beautiful townhouse in Hillmorton Road.Photo: C&K

A view of the hall and the charming tiles.

2. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

A view of the hall and the charming tiles.Photo: C&K

Beautiful home.

3. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

Beautiful home.Photo: C&K

A view of the kitchen.

4. Hillmorton Road, Rugby

A view of the kitchen.Photo: C&K

