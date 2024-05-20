In pictures: Motorcyclists thunder into Rugby for 10th anniversary of popular bike festival

They rumbled through the village High Street yesterday (May 19), filling the air with the sweet smell of petrol fumes. they growled their way along Hillmorton Road, competing with the peel of church bells and then they roared into town, producing a thunderous clap of high-end decibels, much to the delight of the waiting crowd.

This year, the event was sponsored by Share Haulage Ltd., a local company doing big business in the world of transport solutions.

Managing Director, Louise Adkins, said: “We were delighted to see so many visitors to the town centre for the 10th anniversary of the Bikefest.

"It was a wonderful atmosphere, and we would like to thank the bikers from near and far, together with Rugby First and the whole organising team.

"We are already looking forward to next year.”

With the arrival of good weather, the ever-popular event ran at full capacity with hundreds of vehicles taking part in the Ride-In and many more bikes parked up throughout the town, Rugby First have estimated that 4,000 visitors crowded into the town centre to enjoy the food, the fairground attractions, and the live music.

And for the many leather-clad motorheads, who were there in large numbers, there were displays of motor parts and memorabilia that filled their every desire.

High on the list of things to see was the amazing skills of The Extreme Bike Battle Show. A team of riders competing on 600cc motorcycles and XXX mountain bikes. Their mobile leaps, twists and somersaults had the crowd gasping with amazement and cheering every stunt.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director said: “I can’t believe it’s the 10th anniversary of Rugby BikeFest and I am delighted that it is continuing to go from strength to strength.

"Thousands of people came into the town centre, and it was a great ‘shop window’ for Rugby as well as providing a significant boost to the town

centre economy.”

1 . Rugby Bikefest The Harley Davidson Gang show that age is no barrier. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Rugby Bikefest Girls just wanna have fun at Bikefest. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Rugby Bikefest Rugby's cool new mayor Simon Ward. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Rugby Bikefest Roaring into town. Photo: Patrick Joyce