In pictures: Nineties pop sensation East 17 join crowds for festive fun at Christmas Lights switch on

“It was magical to see children’s faces when the lights were switched on”
By Patrick Joyce
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:56 GMT

It's was the annual Rugby Christmas light up again on Sunday, and even the the traditional autumnal weather did nothing to discourage the thousands who braved the cold to enjoy the event.

Hosted by the BBCs Dan Sambell, the big switch on featured nineties boy band East17, bouncing around the stage to some of their hit songs before pushing the big button to illuminate the town centre with sparkling lights.

And it was also an event filled with Bollywood music and dance performed by Rugby's Indian community.

As before, there was also a funfair for the children and teenagers and plenty to eat from the many food stalls.

Nigel Jones, who runs a Rugby community Facebook page was selling charity calendars at the event.

He said at the time: “I think the lights look great. It’s great to see the little kids’ faces light up when they see them.

"The Clock Tower looks amazing and Regent Street always looks pretty.”

Nigel added: “I think too many people have too high expectations about the lights - it’s not Oxford Street, it’s Rugby.”

Miles of smiles at the festive switch on.

1. Rugby Christmas switch on 2023

Miles of smiles at the festive switch on. Photo: Pat Joyce

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke meets East 17.

2. Rugby Christmas Lights 2023

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke meets East 17. Photo: Rugby First

Rugby looking festival for the switch on.

3. Rugby Christmas Lights 2023

Rugby looking festival for the switch on. Photo: RBC

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke meets the popular dance act.

4. Rugby Christmas Lights 2023

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke meets the popular dance act. Photo: Rugby First

