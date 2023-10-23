Register
In pictures: Pop pickers in Rugby put grey matter to test to raise money for Myton

“I’m so grateful for the continuing support for this annual quiz and hope to see everyone return next year”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:52 BST

Pop pickers in Rugby packed the Benn Hall to put their grey matter to the test.

Quizmaster David Twynholm fired out music-related questions at the Myton Pop Quiz last week.Nearly 50 teams took part in the fundraiser, raising £2,400 for the charity.It was the usual mix of music and questions on pop music from 1959 to the present day.Time for Action took first place with Blast from the Past and then One Hit Wonders in third place.David said: “It was another great evening at the packed Benn Hall with a fantastic atmosphere and teams enjoying the chance to test their music knowledge.“I’m so grateful for the continuing support for this annual quiz and hope to see everyone return next year.”

Celebrating their win.

1. Meet the winners

Celebrating their win. Photo: PETER REALF

Putting grey matter to the test.

2. Deep in thought

Putting grey matter to the test. Photo: PETER REALF

Quiz-goers help raise money for the hospice.

3. Meet the teams

Quiz-goers help raise money for the hospice. Photo: PETER REALF

Dave Twynholm.

4. Meet the quizmaster

Dave Twynholm. Photo: PETER REALF

