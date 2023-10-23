Quizmaster David Twynholm fired out music-related questions at the Myton Pop Quiz last week.Nearly 50 teams took part in the fundraiser, raising £2,400 for the charity.It was the usual mix of music and questions on pop music from 1959 to the present day.Time for Action took first place with Blast from the Past and then One Hit Wonders in third place.David said: “It was another great evening at the packed Benn Hall with a fantastic atmosphere and teams enjoying the chance to test their music knowledge.“I’m so grateful for the continuing support for this annual quiz and hope to see everyone return next year.”