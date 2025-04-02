The Rugby Mayor’s Charity Ball took place on Saturday night to celebrate the life of Jamie Rees, who suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest in January 2022.

It raised £7,577 for the Our Jay Foundation.

Jamie’s mum Naomi, said: “It was a precious night for Jamie.

"We were completely blown away that £7,577 was raised towards more accessible defibrillators, in memory of our boy.”

The evening was made of some of Jamie’s favourite things – the colour blue, pizza and songs from his favourite band The Killers.

Performing on the night were Jessie Lea; Emily Burns; Thea Watson; Big Family; The Killerz: World Leading Tribute To The Killers and DJ Robert Facer.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and Naomi thanked everyone for making the ball a great success.

Cllr Ward said: “It was a special night in Jamie Rees’ legacy and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event and helped to raise such an amazing amount for the OurJay Foundation. The night created lasting memories that I will also cherish as part of my year as your Mayor of Rugby.”

Naomi added: "Thank you all so much for your kindness, for your support and most of all, for your amazing shows,” Naomi said.

"The Killerz tribute to Jamie created a memory that will never leave me.”

For more information about the charity, visit https://www.ourjay.org.uk/

The Rugby Advertiser would like to thank photographer Mark Hurst (markhurstphoto.com) for use of his pictures.

Mark is primarily an event photographer (also commercial, sport and portrait) based in Rugby, and official partner of the OurJay Foundation.

1 . Rugby Mayor's Charity Ball 2025 Dancing the night away. Photo: markhurstphoto.com

2 . Rugby Mayor's Charity Ball 2025 Jamie's mum Naomi with Rugby Mayor Simon Ward. Photo: markhurstphoto.com

3 . Rugby Mayor's Charity Ball 2025 Rugby songstress Thea Waston on stage. Photo: markhurstphoto.com

4 . Rugby Mayor's Charity Ball 2025 The Killerz perform Jamie's favourite songs. Photo: Mark Hurst