In pictures: Rollercoaster of emotions for England football fans from Rugby borough

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:11 BST
Flag-waving football fans across Rugby crowded around televisions and gathered in pubs to watch Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final last night (Sunday).

England supporters of all ages went all out with costumes, props and face-paint as they joined in anticipation for the conclusion of the tournament.

It may not be coming home, but we’re proud of you boys.

Here is a taste of the atmosphere from the England fans in Rugby.

We’ll add to the gallery as more pictures come in.

Fans all set for the game.

1. The Bank, Rugby

Fans all set for the game. Photo: TB

Jack and Daniel get behind England.

2. The Seven Stars, Rugby

Jack and Daniel get behind England. Photo: TSS

Electric atmosphere at The Bank.

3. The Bank, Rugby

Electric atmosphere at The Bank. Photo: TB

Azrael Gillibrand, 11, is a huge fan of the England team.

4. Rollercoaster of emotions

Azrael Gillibrand, 11, is a huge fan of the England team. Photo: JG

