In pictures: Rollercoaster of emotions for England football fans from Rugby borough

England supporters of all ages went all out with costumes, props and face-paint as they joined in anticipation for the conclusion of the tournament.
It may not be coming home, but we’re proud of you boys.
Here is a taste of the atmosphere from the England fans in Rugby.
We’ll add to the gallery as more pictures come in.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.