In pictures: Rugby charity calendar photo competition winners revealed

Competition organiser and community fundraiser Nigel Jones said he was inundated with entries for the Charity Calendar Photo competition 2025.

He said: “It’s been so hard. With so many wonderful beautiful photos, we could’ve easily filled four calendars.

"We’ve even added an extra prize because we were all so divided.”

Rugby Advertiser reporter Lucie Green was one of the judges.

"There’s so much talent in Rugby it was hard to select just a few,” she said.

"We’re looking forward to seeing next year’s calendar which will be on sale soon.”

The winners were:

1st prize: Sunset Normandy Hill, by Gavin Palmer

2nd prize: Houlton in Winter, by Andreea Thomson

3rd prize: Fox in Rear garden, by Ross Thompson

4th prize: Harvest Mouse, by Chris Horner

Junior winner: Cornfields Near Draycote, by Jaiden Patton, aged 12.

To buy a calendar, keep an eye on Nigel’s community Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/476272924276678/

