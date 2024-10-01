In pictures: Rugby charity calendar photo competition winners revealed

Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:27 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 10:44 BST
Judges had a tough time choosing the winning photographs to be featured in a Rugby calendar.

Competition organiser and community fundraiser Nigel Jones said he was inundated with entries for the Charity Calendar Photo competition 2025.

He said: “It’s been so hard. With so many wonderful beautiful photos, we could’ve easily filled four calendars.

"We’ve even added an extra prize because we were all so divided.”

Rugby Advertiser reporter Lucie Green was one of the judges.

"There’s so much talent in Rugby it was hard to select just a few,” she said.

"We’re looking forward to seeing next year’s calendar which will be on sale soon.”

The winners were:

1st prize: Sunset Normandy Hill, by Gavin Palmer

2nd prize: Houlton in Winter, by Andreea Thomson

3rd prize: Fox in Rear garden, by Ross Thompson

4th prize: Harvest Mouse, by Chris Horner

Junior winner: Cornfields Near Draycote, by Jaiden Patton, aged 12.

To buy a calendar, keep an eye on Nigel’s community Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/476272924276678/

Sunset Normandy Hill.

1. Photo competition winners

Sunset Normandy Hill. Photo: Gavin Palmer

Houlton in Winter.

2. Photo competition winners

Houlton in Winter. Photo: Andreea Thomson

Fox in Rear Garden.

3. Photo competition winners

Fox in Rear Garden. Photo: Ross Thompson

Harvest Mouse.

4. Photo competition winners

Harvest Mouse. Photo: Chris Horner

