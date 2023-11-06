In pictures: Rugby comes alive with sound and colour for Diwali celebrations

"It was the first time communities from all over India had the opportunity to celebrate Diwali in the town centre”

Rugby came alive with sound and colour yesterday (Sunday) for the town’s annual Diwali celebrations.

Organised by Rugby Indian Communities with support from Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, the Light It Up festival was held in Market Place.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke led the countdown to the switch-on of the Diwali lights at 4.30pm before joining players of the traditional Indian Dhol drum and fellow guests on a lantern parade through the town centre.

BBC Asian Network's Bhav Parmar presented the entertainment on the day.

Visitors enjoyed food, drink, Mehndi body art and face-painting.

Cllr O'Rourke said: "I was honoured to have been invited to speak at the event and join in the celebrations.

"It was a great opportunity for all of Rugby's communities to come together and enjoy the Festival of Lights."

Ish Mistry, organiser of Light It Up, added: "It was the first time communities from all over India have had the opportunity to celebrate Diwali in the town centre, and it was a colourful and lively event."

1 . Light it Up 2023 Children put on a performance to remember. Photo: Ellie Peel Photography

2 . Light It Up 2023 Enjoying the Light It Up celebrations. elliepeel.wixsite.com/photography. Photo: Ellie Peel Photography

3 . Light It Up 2023 Entertaining with a colourful dance show. Photo: Ellie Peel Photography