Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

In pictures: Rugby comes alive with sound and colour for Diwali celebrations

"It was the first time communities from all over India had the opportunity to celebrate Diwali in the town centre”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:22 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT

Rugby came alive with sound and colour yesterday (Sunday) for the town’s annual Diwali celebrations.

Organised by Rugby Indian Communities with support from Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, the Light It Up festival was held in Market Place.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke led the countdown to the switch-on of the Diwali lights at 4.30pm before joining players of the traditional Indian Dhol drum and fellow guests on a lantern parade through the town centre.

BBC Asian Network's Bhav Parmar presented the entertainment on the day.

Visitors enjoyed food, drink, Mehndi body art and face-painting.

Cllr O'Rourke said: "I was honoured to have been invited to speak at the event and join in the celebrations.

"It was a great opportunity for all of Rugby's communities to come together and enjoy the Festival of Lights."

Ish Mistry, organiser of Light It Up, added: "It was the first time communities from all over India have had the opportunity to celebrate Diwali in the town centre, and it was a colourful and lively event."

Children put on a performance to remember.

1. Light it Up 2023

Children put on a performance to remember. Photo: Ellie Peel Photography

Enjoying the Light It Up celebrations. elliepeel.wixsite.com/photography.

2. Light It Up 2023

Enjoying the Light It Up celebrations. elliepeel.wixsite.com/photography. Photo: Ellie Peel Photography

Entertaining with a colourful dance show.

3. Light It Up 2023

Entertaining with a colourful dance show. Photo: Ellie Peel Photography

Sunday celebrations in Rugby. elliepeel.wixsite.com/photography.

4. Light It Up 2023

Sunday celebrations in Rugby. elliepeel.wixsite.com/photography. Photo: Ellie Peel Photography

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RugbyIndiaMaggie O'Rourke