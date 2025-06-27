In pictures: Rugby festival-goers dance in the sun and help raise more than £25,000 for Our Jay

Rugby festival-goers danced in the sunshine and raised more than £25,000 for Our Jay Foundation.

Music-lovers headed to Our Jay’s Festival Fun Day in Newbold on Saturday for a day of fundraising in the sun.

Wolvey teenager Jamie Rees was the inspiration behind the festival, held at Newbold-On-Avon RFC.

Jamie suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest three years ago and later died in hospital aged 18.

Since then, his family have worked tirelessly to fund the purchase and installation of Publicly Accessible Defibrillators (PADs) across Rugby and beyond.

Jamie’s mum Naomi said: “All funds and donations from OurJay Festival 2025 are now received and we are so, so blown away to let you know that over £20,000 was raised last weekend.”

Organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the event, which included live music, games and stalls.

"Thank you to everyone who came along, supported, danced, took part, partied, had fun and made this another fantastic year for Our Jay’s Festival and for Jamie.”

To find about more about the work of Our Jay, visit https://www.ourjay.org.uk/

Families enjoy the fundraiser.

1. Our Jay Festival

Families enjoy the fundraiser. Photo: Mark Hurst Photo

Here's to good times!

2. Our Jay Festival

Here's to good times! Photo: Mark Hurst

Festival-goer shows off beautiful face-painting.

3. Our Jay Festival

Festival-goer shows off beautiful face-painting. Photo: Mark Hurst Photo

Little ducklings have fun at the festival.

4. Our Jay Festival

Little ducklings have fun at the festival. Photo: Mark Hurst Photo

