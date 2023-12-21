In pictures: Rugby woman with MS goes extra mile with fundraising team for gruelling challenge

‘They all excelled themselves with their amazing stamina and efforts’

A Rugby mum with MS pushed through the pain barrier with her supportive team of fundraisers to help other people with the condition.

Aphrodite Kotis was joined by supporters at the Nuffield Fitness & Wellbeing Gym at Junction 1 last Saturday,

Targets were to cycle from London to Paris; swim the English Channel and row the rivers of Britain.

They have helped raised £2,218.70 for the MS Society.

Aphrodite, 57, said: “The most important thing is we had a great time and hopefully made people a little more aware of Multiple Sclerosis.

“It was an amazing total to raise from around the world and some donations are still coming through.”

The main team comprised of Aphrodite’s PT Rob, her physiotherapist Devesh and her soft tissue therapist Julie and MS specialist nurse Sue.

Aphrodite added: “I was also joined by my amazing home team - son George and husband Will. They all excelled themselves with their amazing stamina and efforts.

"Some gym members who were doing their usual swim, or cycle workout let us ‘take’ their distances into our total and a few others came just to participate. We even had two wonderful ten year old youngsters Kendall and Esha, who rowed 2,100 and 2,525 metres respectively. Marco came specifically for the event and rowed just over 5,000 metres to support as his sister also has MS. We were thrilled to have them on board.”

She would like to thank everyone who got involved and Nuffield Fitness and Wellbeing Gym in Rugby for allowing the use of their premises.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/aphrodite-kotis-1696319129225

1 . MS Society challenge Aphrodite and Sue. Photo: AK

2 . MS Society challenge Aphrodite, Rob, George and Will. Photo: AK

3 . MS Society challenge Kendall who rowed alongside Esha - both aged 10. Photo: AK

4 . MS Society challenge Chandrika showing her family she did it. Photo: AK