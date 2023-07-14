IN PICTURES: Strictly Pink dancers help Rugby fundraiser smash £100k target for cancer patients

“Words are so hard to find to express all of the emotions I felt on the night and since”

An emotional night of glitz, glamour and dancing has helped Rugby fundraiser Tracie Mills smash her £100k target for cancer patients.

Strictly Pink: Angels Go Dancing was organised by Tracie and Nickie Brightwell, in aid of the cancer units at UHCW Arden Centre and the Maple Unit at St Cross.

Twelve dancers put in weeks of hard training for the event, held recently at Rugby Workers Club. They learned Latin Jive and The Waltz for the sell-out show.

Tracie, who has terminal cancer, said: “The words are so hard to find to express all of the emotions I felt on the night and since.

“The event went off with a glitter ball bang and only a few hiccups. The room looked amazing, the dancers stunning and the crowd loud.”

Strictly Pink raised £24k for Tracie’s Arden Angels charity.

She added: “I still can't quite believe that with the help and support of Jackie Fallon - from Your Time To Dance School – and her experienced dancers - that we actually pulled this off.

“The thank you list is extensive and far too many to mention. Without all of you, we couldn't have done it, so to each and every one a massive thank you from the angels.”

Tracie said she can't think of another challenge for Arden Angels to top Strictly Pink.

“We absolutely smashed it over the 100k target I only ever dreamed of,” she added.

"We are now sitting at a huge £111k. The stupendous support of all Rugby businesses with raffle prizes and donations of support has been overwhelming - a massive congratulations to the winners of Angels Go Dancing - Strictly Pink Paul Murphy and Beth Hodgetts."

Close friend Nickie said: “After all the hard work the dancers put in, both experienced and those doing it for the Arden Angels, it was a truly magical evening.

"Tracie opened the show with her surprise dance. There were lots of tears and a huge amount of money raised.”

Support Arden Angels by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ardenangels

Tracie added: “My prognosis is now very poor, but I will go down fighting and continue with the tenacity and sheer determination that I always have."

1 . Strictly Pink Tracie with her Strictly Pink crew. Photo: Nicole Moyse Photography

2 . Strictly Pink Stunning moves on the dance floor. Photo: Nicole Moyse Photography

3 . Strictly Pink Tracie Mills and Nickie Brightwell. Photo: Nicole Moyse Photography

4 . Strictly Pink All Star Dance & Fitness Academy take to the stage. Photo: Nicole Moyse Photography

