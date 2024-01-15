In pictures: Stunning home near Brinklow with beautiful views over Coombe Pool

Coombe Warren is available as a whole or individually

This stunning eight-bedroom detached house in Binley is on the market through Cadman Homes in Rugby.

Situated in Brinklow Road, the property has a guide price of £1,410,000.

Three 'unique' G2 listed farm buildings called Coombe Warren are available to purchase as a whole or individually.

The buildings are located by a gated driveway on the Coombe Park Estate.

The Grade II listed property is described as 'planet friendly' and 'financially efficient' with period features retained. The dwellings are of different heights and scales, grouped around a central courtyard with single storey outbuildings which provide storage for furniture and garden tools.

The courtyard is part paved, part lawn, with a low dividing brick wall and three veteran apple trees. As well as the courtyard, there is approximately 2,000 square metres provided car park space, a spacious garden with trees and vegetables, as well as a wildlife pond.

The property is set on a 8,000 square metre acre, with four brick-built outbuildings, a 'stunning greenhouse', a clay oven and organic allotment, plus a duck pond and several seating and entertainment areas. The shared courtyard has four barns, a cycle shed, wood store and outdoor toilet. A barn is allocated to each house if sold separately.

It has lovely views over Coombe Pool and the total plot for the three barns is circa .8 acre which can be sub-divided or sold as a whole site.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Adam McHenry on (01788) 560905 [email protected] or visit www.characterproperties.co.uk

