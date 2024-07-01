In pictures: Summer celebration helps raise vital funds for Rugby youth club

The Bradby Club’s annual garden party recently took place in the beautiful surroundings of Bilton Grange Prep School by kind invitation of the Headmaster, Gareth Jones.

It was hosted by his wife, Jemma, and Amanda Parker-Jones, wife of the Headmaster of Rugby School.

Alison Ross, trustee of Bradby Club, said: “It was a happy, fun afternoon in beautiful surroundings, greatly enjoyed by all the guests, many of whom said they were already looking forward to next year.

"Even the weather cooperated and mostly gave us sunshine.”

She said guests enjoyed delicious teas, sponsored by Chartwells. There was musical entertainment by Kirsten Grey followed by a jazz band organised by Angela Lamont.

Alison added: “As in previous years there was the ever popular plant stall created by Paul Thornton, head gardener at Rugby School. Friends at Bilton Grange organised the Pimms and Prosecco bar and the raffle was run by the Bradby Club. The ice cream van was kept busy.

“As it was a family day there were activities for the children – face painting, a magician who created fantastic balloons, a bouncy castle, several games including croquet and Bradby’s well-known boxing coaches who gave their expertise to encourage children in boxing and keeping fit.

“There was a splendid atmosphere and the comments from the contented guests were rewarding.”

It is estimated that the profit will be about £3,000.

Alison said: "Our sincere thanks go to all the committee, the voluntary helpers, the school staff and the generosity of the numerous sponsors who all made this unique event such a huge success.”

