Beer gardens are the perfect places to unwind with family, friends and even your four-legged doggy companions.

We asked readers to share some of their favourite spots in the area.

Feel free to tell us where you like to enjoy your favourite tipple on a sunny day. Leave your recommendations in comments or email to [email protected]

Cheers!

1 . The Lounge at Clifton Cruisers, Clifton Wharf Best beer gardens round up. Photo: gilly_t_photography

2 . The Bull Inn, Main Street, Clifton Best beer gardens round up. Photo: TBI

3 . The Black Swan (Dirty Duck), Chapel Street, Rugby Best beer gardens. Photo: Black Swan staff

4 . The Raglan Arms, Dunchurch Road, Rugby Best beer gardens. Photo: Pub staff