In pictures: Sun shines for Our Jay's festival fun day and football match in Rugby

Music-lovers headed to Our Jay’s Festival Fun Day in Newbold on Saturday for a day of fundraising in the sun.

The day kicked off with a charity football match in memory of Wolvey teenager Jamie Rees.

Jamie suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest two years ago and later died in hospital aged 18.

Since then, his family have worked tirelessly to fund the purchase and installation of Publicly Accessible Defibrillators (PADs) across Rugby and beyond.

Speaking about the event, Jamie’s mum Naomi Issitt, said: “It was a big day. We are exhausted and ache from head to toe, but it was worth it for Jamie.

"So many people gave up their time and energy just to help us all weekend and we are just so grateful to them all. I knew Jamie would bring the sun and the sunset for us.”

Musicians on the Enterlude stage included The Great Central, The Record Covers and Thea Watson.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, supporter of Our Jay Foundation, said: “It was such a great day on Saturday at the OurJay Foundation festival and fun day and lovely to see so many people out enjoying themselves in the glorious weather.

“I had the honour of captaining the Lawford Utd team in the charity football match.

"Everyone who supported the day including all the volunteers will have made Jamie Rees so proud as his legacy continues to grow.”

Funds raised from the event haven’t been released yet.

Find out more by visiting https://www.ourjay.org.uk/

1 . Our Jay's Festival Fun Day Rugby Mayor Simon Ward joins footballers for charity match.Photo: Kevin Marson

2 . Our Jay's Festival Fun Day Sound and stage managed by Enterlude in support of Our Jay Foundation.Photo: Rob Low

3 . Our Jay's Festival Fun Day Anyone for a banger? Cooking up a treat at the festival.Photo: Kevin Marson

4 . Our Jay's Festival Fun Day Sound and stage managed by Enterlude in support of Our Jay Foundation.Photo: Rob Low