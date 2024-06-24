In pictures: Sunsational Sunday festival and fete is big hit for Dunchurch

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 13:21 BST
A summer celebration was a big hit in Dunchurch yesterday (Sunday).

Families flocked to the annual festival and fete and enjoyed a day of fun in the sunshine.

The theme for the procession was ‘D is for Dunchurch’ and anything starting with the letter ‘d’.

Attractions included Dunchurch Band, go karts, alpacas, military vehicles, stalls and refreshments

It has been an annual event for more than 30 years now and has raised many thousands of pounds for lccal good causes and charities.

Dunchurch Festival Group would like to thank helpers, donors and everyone who attended.

Amber Cummins, publicity officer for the event, said: “It was a great day.”

We’ll bring you the total when funds have been counted.

Dunchurch from above. Crowds enjoy the day.

1. Dunchurch Fete 2024

Dunchurch from above. Crowds enjoy the day.Photo: Barrie Lambert

Fun in the Dunchurch sun.

2. Dunchurch Fete 2024

Fun in the Dunchurch sun.Photo: Sue Protheroe

Crowds gather on the field.

3. Dunchurch Fete

Crowds gather on the field.Photo: Rob Coll

The cuddly alpacas were a big hit.

4. Dunchurch Fete

The cuddly alpacas were a big hit.Photo: Rob Coll

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.