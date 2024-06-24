In pictures: Sunsational Sunday festival and fete is big hit for Dunchurch

Families flocked to the annual festival and fete and enjoyed a day of fun in the sunshine.
The theme for the procession was ‘D is for Dunchurch’ and anything starting with the letter ‘d’.
Attractions included Dunchurch Band, go karts, alpacas, military vehicles, stalls and refreshments
It has been an annual event for more than 30 years now and has raised many thousands of pounds for lccal good causes and charities.
Dunchurch Festival Group would like to thank helpers, donors and everyone who attended.
Amber Cummins, publicity officer for the event, said: “It was a great day.”
We’ll bring you the total when funds have been counted.
