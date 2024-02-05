In pictures: Swimming pool and stables for buyer splashing out on this former farm cottage in Watford

Here’s your chance to own a property with its own stables and outdoor pool in the pretty village of Watford.

Offers over £1,000,000 are invited on Home Farm Cottage, in Crick Road.

The former farm cottage is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby.

This established four bedroomned cottage with annexe has scenic views over 20 acres.

The sale includes 14 stables, hay barn, yard and menage, two bathrooms, snug, dining room, lounge and kitchen/breakfast room.

Its annexe has a double bedroom, kitchen, sitting room and shower room.

Home Farm Cottage is surrounded by many scenic bridlepaths and canalside walks.

Planning permission has been granted for five shepherd huts on the land.

For more information contact Sam or Claire on 07714 515484 [email protected] or 07894 561313 [email protected]

1 . Home Farm Cottage A view of the home and paddock. Photo: F&C

2 . Home Farm Cottage Imagine a sunny day around the pool. Photo: F&C

3 . Home Farm Cottage Plenty of room to horse around. Photo: ALEX BLAND