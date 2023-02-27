Grange Farm is a unique property with a fascinating history

This stunning property in Ryton is a unique home with a fascinating history.

Offers over £1,250,000 are invited on Grange Farm, known as ‘the farm that was frozen in time’.

The previous owners Jack and Audrey Newton, brother, and sister, lived in the house for over 70 years, and when Jack died at 90, with

no living relatives, the house came up for auction.

Its sale raised much interest as the house, in London Road, had been unchanged during their lifetime.

The home has been beautifully restored unlisted Georgian farmhouse with far reaching views across open countryside offering a stunning interior and outstanding accommodation over four floors in excess of 5,300sqft.

The extensive refurbishment has been carried out to exacting standards.

It includes five bedrooms, five receptions, four en suites and a basement. It sits in grounds of 0.3 acres with great views over the greenbelt.

Key features:

Beautifully refurbished & restored farmhouse

Far reaching views across open fields

First floor study, seven bedrooms including principal suite with dressing room & en suite bathroom

Further four bathrooms with Porcelanosa fittings

Drawing room, study, dining room and converted cellar

Symphony kitchen with island unit and separate breakfast room

Outstanding period features throughout

0.51 Acre Plot with fine views

Environmentally friendly air source heat pump

For more information on Grange Farm contact Claire or Sam at the Fine & Country Rugby office on (01788) 820062, 07894 561313, or 07714 515484.

