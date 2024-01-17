Register
BREAKING

In pictures: Take a look at this impressive contemporary home in Binley Woods

Offers in region of £900,000
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:49 GMT

This impressive contemporary home in Binley Woods is on the market with offers of around £900,000 invited.

The five bedroom detached property, in Rugby Road, is being sold through Fine & Country Estate Agents in Rugby.

It features an impressive open-plan living kitchen and dining space that overlooks the south-facing garden.

The home, which is gated, has two en suite bedrooms, contemporary design elements throughout and expansive living areas.

It briefly comprises: sitting room and snug, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three receptions.

The home has a south facing rear garden, sitting on a total plot of 0.27 acres.

For more information, contact Claire or Sam, Fine & Country on 07894 561313/07714 515484 [email protected] [email protected]

An outside view of the property.

1. Contemporary home

An outside view of the property. Photo: F&C

Imagine relaxing in his beautiful area.

2. Contemporary home

Imagine relaxing in his beautiful area. Photo: F&C

Cook up your favourite meal in this divine kitchen.

3. Contemporary home

Cook up your favourite meal in this divine kitchen. Photo: F&C

The hall and stairs.

4. Contemporary home

The hall and stairs. Photo: F&C

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Rugby