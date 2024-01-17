In pictures: Take a look at this impressive contemporary home in Binley Woods
This impressive contemporary home in Binley Woods is on the market with offers of around £900,000 invited.
The five bedroom detached property, in Rugby Road, is being sold through Fine & Country Estate Agents in Rugby.
It features an impressive open-plan living kitchen and dining space that overlooks the south-facing garden.
The home, which is gated, has two en suite bedrooms, contemporary design elements throughout and expansive living areas.
It briefly comprises: sitting room and snug, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three receptions.
The home has a south facing rear garden, sitting on a total plot of 0.27 acres.
For more information, contact Claire or Sam, Fine & Country on 07894 561313/07714 515484 [email protected] [email protected]