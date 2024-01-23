In pictures: Take a look at this spectacular modern family home in Monks Kirby
This spectacular modern country home with an acre of gardens and paddock is in the village of Monks Kirby.
Offers over £1,500,000 are invited on Shepherds Hay, which has stunning views, barn and two double garages.
It was constructed by a renowned local builder in 2003 to a high specification with block and beam flooring under a reed thatched roof.
The house has been extensively modernised with a high spec refitted kitchen, a luxuriously appointed en suite bathroom with the addition of an orangery with underfloor heating.
It has a further double garage, with office above and the acquisition of neighbouring land to extend the plot to 1.03 acres and create a large barn.
The house has some stunning architectural detail, enhanced by a reed thatched roof, including exposed timbers, exposed herringbone wall and a sweeping staircase within the attractive turret.
