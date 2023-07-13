IN PICTURES: Take a look at this stunning converted barn in Grandborough with equestrian facilities

Offers over £1,750,000

This beautifully presented converted barn in Grandborough provides a family home with a good range of equestrian facilities.

Set in 16 acres, Littlefield Farm was stylishly converted in 2020/2021, with a meticulous level of attention and detail throughout, incorporating high specification fixtures and fittings.

The four bedroomed home offers a new purchaser flexible open plan living accommodation and the potential for a separate self-contained annexe.

There is also the exciting potential to further develop the barns and outbuildings potentially utilising the approved planning permission.

Littefield Farm briefly comprises:

Four bedrooms

16 acres

4 bay steel portal frame barn with stabling and tack room

4 bay pole storage barn

Large concrete yard

20 x 40m sand and rubber surfaced floodlit manege

Pond, stream and woodland

Plenty of parking

Office

Potential for self-contained annexe

Offers over: £1,750,000

For full details of the property, visit https://www.equestrianproperty4sale.com/property-for-sale-5-bedroom-4-in-warwickshire or telephone the agents, Fisher German, on 01295 271555.

1 . Spacious kitchen Imagine cooking your favourite meal in this kitchen. Photo: Fisher German

2 . Sitting room Can you see yourself relaxing in this sitting room? Photo: Fisher German

3 . Country garden Lovely spacious garden. Photo: Fisher German

4 . Acres of land The property sits within 15.91 acres of land. Photo: Fisher German