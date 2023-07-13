IN PICTURES: Take a look at this stunning converted barn in Grandborough with equestrian facilities
This beautifully presented converted barn in Grandborough provides a family home with a good range of equestrian facilities.
Set in 16 acres, Littlefield Farm was stylishly converted in 2020/2021, with a meticulous level of attention and detail throughout, incorporating high specification fixtures and fittings.
The four bedroomed home offers a new purchaser flexible open plan living accommodation and the potential for a separate self-contained annexe.
There is also the exciting potential to further develop the barns and outbuildings potentially utilising the approved planning permission.
Littefield Farm briefly comprises:
Four bedrooms
16 acres
4 bay steel portal frame barn with stabling and tack room
4 bay pole storage barn
Large concrete yard
20 x 40m sand and rubber surfaced floodlit manege
Pond, stream and woodland
Plenty of parking
Office
Potential for self-contained annexe
Offers over: £1,750,000
For full details of the property, visit https://www.equestrianproperty4sale.com/property-for-sale-5-bedroom-4-in-warwickshire or telephone the agents, Fisher German, on 01295 271555.