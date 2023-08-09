Register
"Everyone at Majestic is looking forward to serving the local community and bringing our award-winning wines and expert knowledge to the town"
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:53 BST

Raise your glasses to Rugby’s brand new Majestic wine store, which opened its doors yesterday (Tuesday).

Situated at Junction One, the shop stocks a range of more than 1,200 wines, plus beers, spirits, and low and no alcohol alternatives.

Customers can even try before they buy thanks to wine testing events.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors in Rugby - a location we have had our eyes on for some time as part of our store expansion strategy.

“Everyone at Majestic is looking forward to serving the local community and bringing our award-winning wines and expert knowledge to the town.

“This is the first new store opening of our current financial year and we are excited about becoming a part of even more communities across the UK in the coming months.”

John Colley, Majestic CEO, cuts the ribbon with the Majestic team.

1. Meet the team

John Colley, Majestic CEO, cuts the ribbon with the Majestic team. Photo: Majestic / Photography By Linas

Colleagues will take every customer's basket to their car boot and unload it for them, making the last part of the shopping experience easy, convenient and hassle free.

2. Carry to car

Photo: Majestic / Photography By Linas

Knowledgeable staff will help with your queries.

3. Happy to help

Knowledgeable staff will help with your queries. Photo: Majestic / Photography By Linas

The store opened this week.

4. Open at Junction One

The store opened this week. Photo: Majestic / Photography By Linas

Related topics:Rugby