In pictures: Take a look inside this former village school house for sale in Frankton

Take a look at this village school conversion with stunning contemporary extension and period features throughout in the village of Frankton.

Being sold through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby, offers over £550,000 are invited on The Old School.

The Old School was originally constructed in 1878 and retains many Victorian features of the time with exposed timbers, renovated, arched, gothic style windows, original doors and flooring.

There is a contemporary kitchen, within the extension with glazed canopy and bifold doors leading into a private rear garden.

The house has three well-proportioned bedrooms, a luxurious, refitted bathroom, parking for at least six vehicles and a terraced fore garden providing an elevated position in this attractive village.

