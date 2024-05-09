In pictures: Take a sneak peak at the breath-taking renovation at Ansty Hall

Ansty Hall hotel is having a major upgrade and is hardly recogniseable since being taken over by Exclusive Collection – the UK's first B Corp hotel company.

Ansty Hall, a Grade II* listed Georgian mansion dating back to 1678, is set in eight acres of grounds in the rolling Warwickshire countryside.

Stylish bedrooms, thoughtful spaces for business events, beautiful surroundings, a focus on low environmental impact and supporting our local community, are the watchwords for an Exclusive experience.

Ansty’s legacy and historical significance is driving the design which incorporates nods to the motor industry, along with the use of Coventry ‘true blue’.

The hotel also features the work of many local artists and artisans to bring a new legacy to the venue.

Food will feature high on the Hall’s agenda and Exclusive Collection is renowned for its culinary prowess.

There are two Michelin-starred establishments within the collection and Tom Hamblett, from South Lodge, recently clinched victory in MasterChef: The Professionals.

As Ansty Hall gears up for its grand reopening there are big plans for new foodie concepts including 'Afternoon Tea' and 'High Chai'.

There will be new roles created with a focus on employing and creating local job opportunities.

Exclusive Collection is a leader in sustainability and ESG initiatives and they have accolades and awards from ‘Lifetime achievements’ to The Cateys and most recently winning the Campaign Experience Awards as the 'most sustainable company'.

They’ve legally amended their Articles of Association which underlines the dedication to lightening their environmental impact, while bringing a purpose to the guests and employees.

