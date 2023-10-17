Register
In pictures: Take a trip down Memory Lane with nostalgic before and after photos of Rugby

Rugby photographer Nate Clark compares his current pictures to those of days gone by
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST

Take a step back in time and enjoy these nostalgic pictures of Rugby town centre.

Photographer Nate Clark (N8) has taken photos from the present to compare with the past.

Nate said: “I think it’s really interesting to compare the two pictures and how Rugby has changed over the years.

“But over time, everything changes. I think it’s important to value the past and the present.”

Have you got any looking back pictures you’d like to share? Email [email protected]

Caldecott Park.

1. Walk in the park

Caldecott Park. Photo: NC

A view of the iconic Clock Tower.

2. crown.jpg

A view of the iconic Clock Tower. Photo: NC

The old cinema later became a bingo hall. It's now McDonalds.

3. Lovin it?

The old cinema later became a bingo hall. It's now McDonalds. Photo: NC

This venue has changed hands many time over the years.

4. Chumley's

This venue has changed hands many time over the years. Photo: NC

