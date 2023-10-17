In pictures: Take a trip down Memory Lane with nostalgic before and after photos of Rugby

Rugby photographer Nate Clark compares his current pictures to those of days gone by

Take a step back in time and enjoy these nostalgic pictures of Rugby town centre.

Photographer Nate Clark (N8) has taken photos from the present to compare with the past.

Nate said: “I think it’s really interesting to compare the two pictures and how Rugby has changed over the years.

“But over time, everything changes. I think it’s important to value the past and the present.”

1 . Walk in the park Caldecott Park. Photo: NC

2 . crown.jpg A view of the iconic Clock Tower. Photo: NC

3 . Lovin it? The old cinema later became a bingo hall. It's now McDonalds. Photo: NC

4 . Chumley's This venue has changed hands many time over the years. Photo: NC