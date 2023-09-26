“There were people who came, not to eat, but to listen to the music. As usual, Rugby First had laid on a full programme of local talent, who entertained an appreciative audience with the best of their own penned songs. James Grady and Jo Litten are worthy of a mention for their singing and musicianship”

The onset of autumn in Rugby is usually signalled by the approach of blustery winds, falling chestnuts and leaves that turn russet brown.

But in our lovely town, the approach of autumn can also offer a more welcoming mood with the arrival of the annual September Food and Drink Festival, organised by Rugby First.

And this year was one of their best yet.

If you had food on your mind, Regent Street was the place to be, and St Andrew’s Garden was your destination, if you had music in your soul.

With more than food stalls doing business, many from out of town, there was plenty to satisfy even the most demanding palate. Baked Brownies, a local business from Clifton Upon Dunsmore, appeared to do a brisk trade with their selection of

assorted cakes and pastries.

And, at a nearby stall, the ever-present Rugby Distillery was on hand to serve drinks that quenched every arduous thirst.

Rebecca and Syreeta of Smokey Joe’s, who had travelled down from Rutland to present their jack Daniels burgers, attracted a lot of onlookers and customers who cheered when the meat they were cooking was engulfed in flames. And, Shirley, the German sausage lady from Northampton, attracted similar interest in her display of large sausages and onions sizzling on the grill.

There were people who came, not to eat, but to listen to the music. As usual, Rugby First had laid on a full programme of local talent, who entertained an appreciative audience with the best of their own penned songs. James Grady and Jo Litten are worthy of a mention for their singing and musicianship.

But the whole two and a half hours show was entertainment in the autumn sun.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business and Stakeholder Manager said: “We were so excited for the return of the Autumn Food and Drink Festival. It is one of the most popular town centre events organised by Rugby First.

“This year we were delighted to announce Share Haulage as our sponsor and we offer a special thank you to Carvels Electricals, who presented a demonstration of air fryer cooking at their Bank Street store. And, as always, our

thanks to St George’s Church for their continued involvement and support.”

1 . Rugby Food & Drink Festival 2023 Little Panjab Food Company. Photo: PJ

2 . Rugby Food & Drink Festival 2023 Rugby Distillers. Photo: PJ

3 . Rugby Food & Drink Festival Visitors enjoy the food festival. Photo: PJ

4 . Rugby Food & Drink Festival 2023 Taartie Sourdough Doughnuts. Photo: PJ