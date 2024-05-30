In pictures: Updated property in Brinklow epitomises contemporary open plan living

Honeywood, in Green Lane, is an impeccably presented four-bedroom detached residence.
On the market through Fine & Country estate agents, offers over £700,000 are invited on the home.Skilfully updated by its current owners, the home showcases a high-quality kitchen adorned with modern appliances and sleek units, leading onto a private rear garden on a quarter of an acre plot.For more information please contact Claire or Sam on 07894 561313, [email protected] or 07714 515484, [email protected]
