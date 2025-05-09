In pictures: VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in Rugby borough

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 9th May 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 13:05 BST
VE Day celebrations have taken place across Rugby borough to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic event and to commemorate those who died in the Second World War and conflicts since.

The celebrations culminated in a number of public events across the town yesterday (Thursday, May 8).

Services were held, flags were raised, beacons were lit, cadets and veterans marched, songs were played and sung.

Schools, churches, community groups, schools and care homes took part in they day.

There was a vintage market in the town centre, shop staff dressed their windows and there was a special peal of the bells of St Andrew's Church.

Celebrations are still taking place into the weekend.

The beacon is lit in Dunchurch.

1. VE Day 2025

The beacon is lit in Dunchurch. Photo: Sue Protheroe

Families enjoy the vintage market.

2. VE Day 2025

Families enjoy the vintage market. Photo: Phil Hibble

All dressed up for the vintage market in the town centre.

3. VE Day 2025

All dressed up for the vintage market in the town centre. Photo: Warren Strickland

Marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in Hillmorton.

4. VE Day 2025

Marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in Hillmorton. Photo: Patrick Joyce

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RugbySchools
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice