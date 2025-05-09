In pictures: VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in Rugby borough

The celebrations culminated in a number of public events across the town yesterday (Thursday, May 8).
Services were held, flags were raised, beacons were lit, cadets and veterans marched, songs were played and sung.
Schools, churches, community groups, schools and care homes took part in they day.
There was a vintage market in the town centre, shop staff dressed their windows and there was a special peal of the bells of St Andrew's Church.
Celebrations are still taking place into the weekend.
