Inaugural Alcester Business Development Day is boost for businesses

A business networking club in Alcester, hosted their first ‘Development Day’ bringing together over one-hundred businesses from across South Warwickshire.

The event at Minerva Mill Innovation Centre, a Victorian Grade II listed serviced office space in the heart of Alcester, is set to be the first of a series of events designed to enhance business connections with the region.

The Alcester Business Club was established in 2023 to provide local businesses from Alcester and the surrounding areas with the opportunity to extend their business network and work collaboratively.

Keynote speakers from the Alcester Business Development Day

The club’s inaugural ‘Development Day’ featured exhibitors and open networking alongside training and skills sessions.

Amongst the skill sessions were a LinkedIn masterclass by Alcester based marketing firm Talking Tortoise, a productivity software talk by Nick Irons at PlanHive and a Mindfulness session by Steps4You Training.

The event concluded with an emergency first aid demonstration by local First Aid training firm, Red Turtle Training.

Minerva Mill’s Business Manager, Nick Irons said “We’re delighted with how well received the Alcester Business Club has been since we started last year.

"We’re always looking to find new ways to bring businesses together and our inaugural Development Day saw over one hundred business professionals come through the doors, to learn new skills, make new connections and grow their business.