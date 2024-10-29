Independent accountancy firm showing support for baby hospice in milestone year

HB&O merger 20th anniversary

A Coventry and Warwickshire independent accountancy firm is showing its support for a local baby hospice in a milestone year for the business.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HB&O, which has offices based in Coventry and Leamington Spa, has been supporting Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Coventry as its chosen charity for 2024.

The firm is celebrating 20 years since a merger brought together DA Owen and Harrison Beale to form HB&O in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events and fundraising activities have been held throughout the year in support for the Coventry hospice, which opened in 2011 and provides respite, end of life and palliative care for babies, infants and children.

From left to right - Mark Ashfield, James Warwick, Nathanael Hodges and Mark Green.

The latest event to raise money and grow awareness of the hospice saw more than 30 members of HB&O take part in a charity quiz.

It was hosted at Leamington Cricket Club and marked the second edition of what is set to be an annual event for the accountancy firm.

Quizmaster Tim Smith, Trainee Accountant in the firm’s Coventry office, led the five-round quiz, with seven teams competing to win the coveted title of 2024 quiz champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of Managing Director Mark Ashfield, VFO Client Manager James Warwick, Audit Senior Nathanael Hodges and Senior Manager Mark Green came away as victors.

The event built on a year of fundraising for Zoe’s Place, including a celebration event for the 20th anniversary of the merger at Nailcote Hall Hotel in July.

Five members of the team also completed the world’s largest inflatable 5K challenge for the charity, with other fundraising events throughout the year including taking part in Go Yellow Day for Zoe’s Place and a team taking on the Shakespeare Half Marathon in April.

The accountancy firm, which is the largest independent in the region, will be finalising further fundraising activities between now and the end of the year, with plans to unveil the final fundraising amount to the charity in early 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ashfield, Managing Director of HB&O and member of the winning charity quiz team, said: “We had a fantastic evening raising funds for Zoe’s Place and it was wonderful to see a good mix of people from both our offices and across different departments come together for another great fundraising event.

“Each year we reach out to everyone in the team and give them the opportunity to select our chosen charity, this year Zoe’s Place in Coventry was the unanimous choice.

“We had a visit to Zoe’s Place earlier this year and were given an insight into the vital service they provide. We’re proud that the funds we are raising throughout this year will go towards supporting the incredible work they do.”

Amaan Yasin, Corporate Fundraiser at Zoe’s Place Coventry, said: "On behalf of Zoe's Place Coventry, I want to say a huge thank you to HB&O for choosing us as their charity of the year, and for their fantastic support throughout this period. Here at Zoe's Place, we predominantly rely on donations from the public to ensure that we can offer our services for free to all who may need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to support like this we can help our children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions live life to its fullest."

For more information about Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Coventry visit www.zoes-place.org.uk/locations/coventry-hospice/