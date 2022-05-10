Independent businesses are booming in Leamington town centre, says commercial property firm

Sam Hain from ehB Reeves with Domino Style Ltd’s Abigail Edmunds, one of the 15 business owners to agree leases with ehB since the end of lockdown restrictions last summer.

All signs are pointing towards independent businesses booming in Leamington town centre.

That is the positive view of a commercial property firm which has leased 15 new properties for a combined total of 89 years since lockdown eased last summer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ehB Reeves has agreed leases with a mixture of start-up businesses and established firms in the town centre since July 2021, all of which are signed up on terms of between five and 10 years.

The Leamington-based firm’s director Simon Hain said the spike in independent businesses opening was a welcome antidote to larger High Street brands turning their backs on town centres.

In Park Street, ehB Reeves secured a six-year lease for The Barber Shed, a new business opened by Nick Fairclough and Chris Tidmarsh in July 2021, along with five-year leases for MOU, opened by Carrie Hunt in September 2021, and a new hair salon, Sophie Mander Hair.

Completing a run of new firms opening in Park Street is Henderson Hound, a shop dedicated to dogs set up by sisters Claire Watkins and Victoria Henderson, which opened on a five-year lease in September.

In Tavistock Street, Kashif Saleemi opened Regent Chiropractic on a five-year lease in October 2021, with established business Artisan Floor Ltd moving to the same location in December 2021 on a 10-year lease.

In Warwick Street, dessert parlour Waf Waf Waffle has opened its doors along with growing Korean food franchise Grounded Kitchen and kitchen showroom 1909.

Hair and beauty business Nanny June’s by Lisa Little has opened at 80 Regent Street, with ladies’ outfitters Domino Style at 87 and the Leopard Spots Deli at 113.

A new Scandinavian deli is set to follow at 46 Regent Street, while completing the set is another new business in Clarendon Avenue, The Canine Pantry Ltd, which has opened on a five-year lease.

ehB Reeves Director Simon Hain said: “It’s extremely heartening to see Leamington town centre flourishing with so many new businesses and we wish them all every success.”

“The pandemic and the huge growth of online shopping has had a significant impact across the UK, with a marked reduction in High Street brands in many town and city centres.