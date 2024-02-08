Independent distillery claims coveted top spot on Tripadvisor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Gin Company’s tasting experiences have shot to the envied top spot thanks to 80 five-star reviews from visitors. Internationally it’s also made its mark, achieving the “Travellers Choice Award” which puts the Warwickshire distillery in the top 10% of businesses listed in the world based on reviews.

It marks a proud milestone for founder David Blick who established the distillery at Victoria Business Centre in 2018 after 28 years working in retail and logistics.

He admits: “I didn’t know the first thing about making gin when the idea to start a distillery first came to me whilst on holiday in Tenby. I got talking to the owner of Tenby Gin who has a shop there and asked him how he made it. He told me he used a third-party distiller – and that’s when the penny dropped. We had a steep learning curve but learned from a multi-award-winning distiller.”

David Blick celebrates his Tripadvisor rating success

Fast forward six years and David boasts a clutch of awards for his own gin and rum collection, born from ‘a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to fully represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the range of hand-crafted flavours to life.’

These include Leamington on Parade, inspired by the true story of circus elephant trainer Sam Lockhart in the 1880s; The Kingmaker – named after Richard Neville 16th Earl of Warwick and Peeping Tom – inspired by the legend of Coventry’s Lady Godiva.

David said: “We have done it – the No1 Thing to do in Leamington Spa on Tripadvisor. I’m over the moon that all the hard work my team has put into our various experiences has paid off. We now have many customers visiting Warwickshire and Leamington in particular who can see the reviews and book up ahead of their visit, confident they will have a great time.

“Visitor numbers sky-rocketed last year to over 2,100 from 910 in 2022, we have already seen very strong bookings for 2024 and had to add more experience capacity to satisfy demand. In 2024 we are expecting over 3,000 visitors to our small craft distillery.”

Warwickshire Gin Company's Gin Tasting Experiences are a hit with reviewers

Gin Tasting Experiences now take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Afternoon G&Tea on Saturdays and Sundays and Cocktails at the Distillery on Friday nights. Due to demand, David is also adding another Cocktails at the distillery session in July on a Saturday night.

He added: “Being in the Old Town area of Leamington is a handy short walk from the train station and also close to all the great bars and restaurants the town has to offer. Many decide to stay overnight or make a weekend of it.”