Inspirational achievers from Rugby celebrated at national business awards

The winners were selected from hundreds nominations across the UK and abroad at an independent judging day last month.

All the winners

Inspirational achievers from Rugby were among those celebrated at the fifth Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards.

More than 300 people assembled at Coombe Abbey on Thursday March 23 for the glittering awards ceremony, hosted by local musician and BBC radio presenter Sandra Godley.

Winners included Libby Wilson, of The Old Rectory Nursery (Excellence In Education); Naomi Rees-Issitt for The Our Jay Foundation, (Woman of Courage) and Karla Byrne, Domestic Abuse Support Hub (Empowering Women), and Paula Heaton, of Belle Peau Beauty and Training School (Business Entrepreneur), all from Rugby.

This year also saw the introduction of four new categories celebrating creatives - including Outstanding Woman In Sport, Outstanding Woman In Creative Arts, Woman In Music and The Sandra Godley Music Award.

Special guests included The Lord Mayor of Coventry, Councillor Kevin Maton; Nurse May Parsons – the nurse who administered the first ever Covid injection in Coventry - and former member of The Drifters, Roy Hemmings.

Director of Ladies First, Tracey McAtamney, said after the event: “What a night of celebration and entertainment honouring inspirational women from across the country. We also welcomed Toyin Adekale, former Boney M band member who flew in from the USA to collect her award for Woman in Music International. In all, 30 awards were presented to some amazing ladies, men

and rising stars!

“Congratulations to all the finalists and winners who all truly deserve recognition for their incredible achievements. It was wonderful to see so many women supporting and celebrating each other’s successes.”

More on the winners from Rugby:

Excellence In Education (Sponsored by Pet Xi Training Ltd)

Libby Wilson, The Old Rectory Nursery, from Rugby

Libby established The Old Rectory Nursery in Rugby eight years ago after overcoming a series of setbacks including dyslexia and ADHD.

Reacting to her award, she said: “I opened my Montessori Nursery School just before I turned 21 and we will be celebrating its eighth year next month.

“With lots of stress and sleepless nights I still wouldn’t do anything else, therefore winning this award means so much to me as I am extremely passionate about treating each child as an individual to instil confidence to prepare the children for life not just school whilst gaining first hand experiences.

“Having struggled with my own education - being painfully dyslexic, moving to servals schools and failing all exams. To then come full circle and win Excellence in Education Award really is a huge personal achievement for me.”

Woman of Courage (Sponsored by Therapy and Fitness Centre)

Naomi Rees-Issitt (Or Jay Foundation), from Rugby, (Joint winner with Deborah Yates, from Birmingham and Kate Wilson (Medics to Medics), from Kenilworth Naomi launched the Our Jay Foundation in memory of her 18-year-old son Jamie who died suddenly following a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day last year. Since then she has raised more than £50k and installed 50 life-saving defibrillators.

The charity also offers CPR training events and guidance and has just launched an information app available for download.

She said: “I’m completely overwhelmed at even being nominated for such a lovely award, let alone winning it. My Jamie is truly the courageous person and he is my absolute hero and inspiration in everything. Thank you so much to Ladies First and to all the people who so kindly nominated me and OurJay.”

Empowering Women – Karla Byrne, Domestic Abuse Support Hub, Rugby

Since being forced to flee with her children from an abusive relationship, Karla now dedicates her time offering emotional and practical support to other women who have suffered domestic violence, as well as fundraising.

Karla said: “I was honoured to receive this award for the work I do in Rugby supporting women dealing with domestic abuse. My whole aim is to empower women to find themselves and their voice and feel that they are able to live a happy life free from abuse and that they are not alone. So to be recognised and awarded for empowering women is a huge achievement. I could never do what I do without the help of all the women that have empowered me in my own journey. I thank them for everything.”

Business Entrepreneur – Paula Heaton, Belle Peau Beauty and Training School, Rugby

Paula said: “To be a part of the event last night was incredible but to win my very first Ladies First Award is so overwhelming. To me, it has solidified that what I do and achieve every day is welcomed by everyone. I have big plans in 2023/24 so I can’t wait till next year.”

The awards also raised £2,300 for two West Midlands charities, Coventry Foodbank and Surviving Bereavement, through an auction and raffle.

Canon Gavin Kibble MBE, founder of Coventry Foodbank, who attended the ceremony said: “It was a fantastic evening celebrating the achievements of many women in the Coventry and Warwickshire area. We really appreciate the donation of funds raised on the evening which will go towards the costs of providing much needed emergency food parcels to the nearly 700 people we are feeding per week.”

Further information from: https://coventry.foodbank.org.uk/

Surviving Bereavement’s new Memory Box Foundation, being launched soon, provides free Memory Boxes for children and young adults coping with bereavement and supports pop-up Bereavement Cafes in Coventry, Kenilworth, Warwick, Balsall Common, Leamington Spa, Solihull and Stratford-upon-Avon.