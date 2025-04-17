Inspirational achievers from the Leamington area named among finalists in inspirational women awards

The judges discuss the candidates for the Ladies First 2025 awards (Photo: Jane Collier).

Inspirational achievers from the Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam area have been named among the finalists in the seventh Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finalists, selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Leamington, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, on June 5.

A host of new categories are among the 20 being contested this year, including Women of Courage; Excellence In Independent Food Businesses; Excellence In Marketing & Media; Women in Property and Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards.

The nominations from our area are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by Edwards Wealth)

Sophie Howe - Comtec Translations, Leamington

Business Consultant/Coach of the Year (Sponsored by Pentlands Accountants)

Clare Haynes - WildFire, Leamington

Kerrianne Cartmer-Edwards - Unforgettable Impact, Leamington

Sarah Cooper-Robins - Inner Leader, Leamington

Excellence in Marketing & Media (Sponsored by Shakespeare Media)

Amanda Chalmers - Chalmers News PR, Warwick

Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

Sophie Howe - Comtec Translations, Leamington

Rising Star & Future Leader (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)

Rachel Kerr - Albert & Mae Wealth Management, Kenilworth

Trailblazer (Sponsored by Chalmers News PR)

Molly Shanahan - Forrest Coffee House, Kenilworth

Toni Rowles - Vogue International Hairdressing, Leamington

Charity of the Year (Sponsored by Mallory Court)

Jenny Dean - You Can Flourish, Leamington

Stacey Calder - Helping Hands, Leamington

Community of the Year (Sponsored by Mallory Court)

Lianne Kirkman - The Esther Project, Leamington

Amanda Burford Priory Pools Community Centre Charity, Warwick

Linda John - Rotary Club, Leamington

Women in Property (Sponsored by Feldon Dunsmore Solicitors)

Nicola Williams - Ewe Move, Leamington

Preeti Lekhi - Seymours Solicitors, Leamington

Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio Ltd, Warwick

Family Business (Sponsored by Franklin & Hawkins)

Emma & Nick Woodhouse - The Fleur de Lys, Lowsonford

Keira Row - The Pin Wheel Patisserie Ltd, Leamington

Rebecca Kemsley - AH Spares, Southam

Lucianne Allen - Aubrey Allen, Leamington

Excellence in Health & Beauty (Sponsored by Ladies First)

Dr Hazel Parkinson - Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, Southam

Excellence in Technology (Sponsored by Leap IT)

Alana Patchett - Purple Monster, Warwick

Laura Seymour - Fish In A Bottle, Leamington

Mari Carmen - Matresa, Leamington

Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio, Warwick

Influencer of the Year (Sponsored by Audley Binswood)

Bianca Perry - Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington

Clare Haynes - Wildfire, Leamington

Kimberley Spivey - Craft Beer Pin Up, Leamington

Start-up of the Year (Sponsored by Glam & Glow Beauty Lab)

Dr Hazel Parkinson - Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, Southam

Excellence in Professional Services (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)

Amanda Chalmers - Chalmers News PR, Warwick

Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants, Leamington

Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio, Warwick

Business Man of the Year (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

Dave Perry - Dave Perry Photography, Leamington

Chris Pickering - L. Pickering & Sons, Warwick

Steve Bazell - That Gin Company, Warwick & That Burger Company, Shipston

Chris Boehm - Leap IT, Hockley Heath/Balsall Common

Excellence in food (Sponsored by Bia’s Kitchen Show)

Cynthia Tamraz - Café Desa, Leamington

Emma & Nick Woodhouse - The Fleur de Lys, Lowsonford

Molly Shanahan, Forrest Coffee House, Kenilworth

Headline sponsors are Edwards Wealth, in Berkswell; Alsters Kelley Solicitors, which has branches in Coventry and Warwickshire; Midlands-based recruitment agency Pertemps Network; IXL Centre in Southam; Mallory Court Country House in Leamington; Bia’s Kitchen Show in Leamington and Sandhu Foods.