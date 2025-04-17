Inspirational achievers from the Leamington area named among finalists in inspirational women awards
Finalists, selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Leamington, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, on June 5.
A host of new categories are among the 20 being contested this year, including Women of Courage; Excellence In Independent Food Businesses; Excellence In Marketing & Media; Women in Property and Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards.
The nominations from our area are as follows:
Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by Edwards Wealth)
- Sophie Howe - Comtec Translations, Leamington
Business Consultant/Coach of the Year (Sponsored by Pentlands Accountants)
- Clare Haynes - WildFire, Leamington
- Kerrianne Cartmer-Edwards - Unforgettable Impact, Leamington
- Sarah Cooper-Robins - Inner Leader, Leamington
Excellence in Marketing & Media (Sponsored by Shakespeare Media)
- Amanda Chalmers - Chalmers News PR, Warwick
Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)
- Sophie Howe - Comtec Translations, Leamington
Rising Star & Future Leader (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)
- Rachel Kerr - Albert & Mae Wealth Management, Kenilworth
Trailblazer (Sponsored by Chalmers News PR)
- Molly Shanahan - Forrest Coffee House, Kenilworth
- Toni Rowles - Vogue International Hairdressing, Leamington
Charity of the Year (Sponsored by Mallory Court)
- Jenny Dean - You Can Flourish, Leamington
- Stacey Calder - Helping Hands, Leamington
Community of the Year (Sponsored by Mallory Court)
- Lianne Kirkman - The Esther Project, Leamington
- Amanda Burford Priory Pools Community Centre Charity, Warwick
- Linda John - Rotary Club, Leamington
Women in Property (Sponsored by Feldon Dunsmore Solicitors)
- Nicola Williams - Ewe Move, Leamington
- Preeti Lekhi - Seymours Solicitors, Leamington
- Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio Ltd, Warwick
Family Business (Sponsored by Franklin & Hawkins)
- Emma & Nick Woodhouse - The Fleur de Lys, Lowsonford
- Keira Row - The Pin Wheel Patisserie Ltd, Leamington
- Rebecca Kemsley - AH Spares, Southam
- Lucianne Allen - Aubrey Allen, Leamington
Excellence in Health & Beauty (Sponsored by Ladies First)
- Dr Hazel Parkinson - Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, Southam
Excellence in Technology (Sponsored by Leap IT)
- Alana Patchett - Purple Monster, Warwick
- Laura Seymour - Fish In A Bottle, Leamington
- Mari Carmen - Matresa, Leamington
- Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio, Warwick
Influencer of the Year (Sponsored by Audley Binswood)
- Bianca Perry - Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington
- Clare Haynes - Wildfire, Leamington
- Kimberley Spivey - Craft Beer Pin Up, Leamington
Start-up of the Year (Sponsored by Glam & Glow Beauty Lab)
- Dr Hazel Parkinson - Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, Southam
Excellence in Professional Services (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)
- Amanda Chalmers - Chalmers News PR, Warwick
- Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants, Leamington
- Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio, Warwick
Business Man of the Year (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)
- Dave Perry - Dave Perry Photography, Leamington
- Chris Pickering - L. Pickering & Sons, Warwick
- Steve Bazell - That Gin Company, Warwick & That Burger Company, Shipston
- Chris Boehm - Leap IT, Hockley Heath/Balsall Common
Excellence in food (Sponsored by Bia’s Kitchen Show)
- Cynthia Tamraz - Café Desa, Leamington
- Emma & Nick Woodhouse - The Fleur de Lys, Lowsonford
- Molly Shanahan, Forrest Coffee House, Kenilworth
Headline sponsors are Edwards Wealth, in Berkswell; Alsters Kelley Solicitors, which has branches in Coventry and Warwickshire; Midlands-based recruitment agency Pertemps Network; IXL Centre in Southam; Mallory Court Country House in Leamington; Bia’s Kitchen Show in Leamington and Sandhu Foods.