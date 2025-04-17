Inspirational achievers from the Leamington area named among finalists in inspirational women awards

By News Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:45 BST
The judges discuss the candidates for the Ladies First 2025 awards (Photo: Jane Collier).The judges discuss the candidates for the Ladies First 2025 awards (Photo: Jane Collier).
The judges discuss the candidates for the Ladies First 2025 awards (Photo: Jane Collier).
Inspirational achievers from the Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam area have been named among the finalists in the seventh Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.

Finalists, selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Leamington, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, on June 5.

A host of new categories are among the 20 being contested this year, including Women of Courage; Excellence In Independent Food Businesses; Excellence In Marketing & Media; Women in Property and Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards.

The nominations from our area are as follows:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by Edwards Wealth)

  • Sophie Howe - Comtec Translations, Leamington

Business Consultant/Coach of the Year (Sponsored by Pentlands Accountants)

  • Clare Haynes - WildFire, Leamington
  • Kerrianne Cartmer-Edwards - Unforgettable Impact, Leamington
  • Sarah Cooper-Robins - Inner Leader, Leamington

Excellence in Marketing & Media (Sponsored by Shakespeare Media)

  • Amanda Chalmers - Chalmers News PR, Warwick

Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

  • Sophie Howe - Comtec Translations, Leamington

Rising Star & Future Leader (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)

  • Rachel Kerr - Albert & Mae Wealth Management, Kenilworth

Trailblazer (Sponsored by Chalmers News PR)

  • Molly Shanahan - Forrest Coffee House, Kenilworth
  • Toni Rowles - Vogue International Hairdressing, Leamington

Charity of the Year (Sponsored by Mallory Court)

  • Jenny Dean - You Can Flourish, Leamington
  • Stacey Calder - Helping Hands, Leamington

Community of the Year (Sponsored by Mallory Court)

  • Lianne Kirkman - The Esther Project, Leamington
  • Amanda Burford Priory Pools Community Centre Charity, Warwick
  • Linda John - Rotary Club, Leamington

Women in Property (Sponsored by Feldon Dunsmore Solicitors)

  • Nicola Williams - Ewe Move, Leamington
  • Preeti Lekhi - Seymours Solicitors, Leamington
  • Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio Ltd, Warwick

Family Business (Sponsored by Franklin & Hawkins)

  • Emma & Nick Woodhouse - The Fleur de Lys, Lowsonford
  • Keira Row - The Pin Wheel Patisserie Ltd, Leamington
  • Rebecca Kemsley - AH Spares, Southam
  • Lucianne Allen - Aubrey Allen, Leamington

Excellence in Health & Beauty (Sponsored by Ladies First)

  • Dr Hazel Parkinson - Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, Southam

Excellence in Technology (Sponsored by Leap IT)

  • Alana Patchett - Purple Monster, Warwick
  • Laura Seymour - Fish In A Bottle, Leamington
  • Mari Carmen - Matresa, Leamington
  • Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio, Warwick

Influencer of the Year (Sponsored by Audley Binswood)

  • Bianca Perry - Bia’s Kitchen Show, Leamington
  • Clare Haynes - Wildfire, Leamington
  • Kimberley Spivey - Craft Beer Pin Up, Leamington

Start-up of the Year (Sponsored by Glam & Glow Beauty Lab)

  • Dr Hazel Parkinson - Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, Southam

Excellence in Professional Services (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors)

  • Amanda Chalmers - Chalmers News PR, Warwick
  • Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants, Leamington
  • Iliada Rossi - Rossi Studio, Warwick

Business Man of the Year (Sponsored by Pertemps Network Group)

  • Dave Perry - Dave Perry Photography, Leamington
  • Chris Pickering - L. Pickering & Sons, Warwick
  • Steve Bazell - That Gin Company, Warwick & That Burger Company, Shipston
  • Chris Boehm - Leap IT, Hockley Heath/Balsall Common

Excellence in food (Sponsored by Bia’s Kitchen Show)

  • Cynthia Tamraz - Café Desa, Leamington
  • Emma & Nick Woodhouse - The Fleur de Lys, Lowsonford
  • Molly Shanahan, Forrest Coffee House, Kenilworth

Headline sponsors are Edwards Wealth, in Berkswell; Alsters Kelley Solicitors, which has branches in Coventry and Warwickshire; Midlands-based recruitment agency Pertemps Network; IXL Centre in Southam; Mallory Court Country House in Leamington; Bia’s Kitchen Show in Leamington and Sandhu Foods.

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwickKenilworth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice