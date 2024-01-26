Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspirational climate ambassador Dr Emma Fieldhouse was a special guest at Riverside Academy in Rugby this week.

The school, for children aged 3-11, hosted an event to honour Emma, who recently secured the esteemed Women in Innovation Award from Innovate UK, the country's national innovation agency.

The highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of a Purple Plaque, recognising Emma's innovative Carbon Footprint Game and designating her as a climate ambassador for the school.

Dr Emma Fieldhouse at the school.

For Riverside Academy, the celebration of Emma’s achievements continues to highlight their commitment to creating a supportive space for all pupils, especially girls to dream big and discover their potential as future innovators and leaders.

The children celebrated this achievement by taking part in a whole school learning challenge that enabled them to learn about innovators and their products.

They were inspired to design and test a number of inventions including water irrigation systems and aquariums.

Purple Plaques, a symbol of distinction for Women in Innovation Award winners, are displayed at schools nationwide to recognise women who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and inspire future innovators.

Emma's plaque specifically acknowledges her outstanding contributions to climate change education and her journey stands as a powerful example for pupils who aspire to make a real impact on the world.