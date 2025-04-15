Inspire the next generation at MTI’s 2025 speed networking event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) is calling on forward-thinking businesses in the engineering, technology, and automotive sectors to volunteer for its 2025 Speed Networking event — a powerful initiative that connects young minds with the people shaping the future of STEM.

Following the success of last year’s event, where over 30 industry ambassadors from a range of businesses including HORIBA MIRA, Evera Recruitment and Intrepid Control Systems inspired 70 pupils from schools across the region, MTI is once again inviting businesses to take part in this high-impact, careers-focused day taking place on Friday, June 13.

Participants will engage with pupils aged 12–14 through fast-paced, seven-minute conversations that give students a real-world glimpse into the wide range of careers available in STEM.

Held annually at MTI’s campus at the MIRA Technology Park in Nuneaton, last year’s event was attended by Bill Cullin, Chief Executive of Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council, and Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s Mayor Cllr Martin Walsh, culminated in a tour of the test track at MIRA’s 100km Proving Ground. In a survey following the event, nine out of ten pupils who attended said they would consider STEM careers.

Help to inspire young people at the Mira Technology Institute Speed Networking 2025 event

MTI’s Speed Networking event not only raises the profile of participating businesses with their future talent pool but also gives each team a rewarding opportunity to ignite passion and ambition in young learners.

Lisa Bingley, Operations Director at MTI, said: “Engineering and technology are transforming at lightning speed. By sharing your journey with the next generation, you help them visualise a future they may never have imagined. These early conversations can be life-changing — they create sparks that lead to lifelong ambitions.”

Aligned with MTI’s mission to drive innovation in automotive and advanced technology sectors, this event is an ideal opportunity for businesses operating in areas such as electrification, autonomous vehicles, AI, robotics, and future mobility.

Lisa added: “By getting involved business leaders can directly inspire young minds and help shape the future STEM workforce, showcase their company’s expertise and culture to potential employees, network with like-minded organisations and gain visibility across MTI’s regional and industry-wide networks.”

Students engage with industry professionals at last year's event

To sign up as an industry ambassador click the following link: https://forms.gle/7a9FEkxsTGJX9rQV7

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses looking to further enhance their impact and visibility.