Inspired Rugby students learn about career opportunities from Royal Opera House CEO

Students at a Rugby school enjoyed an inspirational careers talk from the CEO of the Royal Opera House.
More than 500 students at the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College heard from Alex Beard as part of an event organised by
Speakers for Schools – a charity that links schools and industry leaders.
The opera house includes many departments including: audience and media, estates and facilities, finance, learning and participation, operations, IT and HR, and visitor experience.
They learned about jobs available including: carpenters, set designers, lighting and sound engineers as well as dancers and opera singers.
Avon Valley’s careers lead, Lisa Owen, said: “Our students learnt that many careers happen by chance, and if Alex had not applied for a temporary position with the Arts Council, he would never have the influential job he has today.”