Inspired Rugby students learn about career opportunities from Royal Opera House CEO

The organisation is led by Chief Executive, Alex Beard CBE, and is dedicated to nurturing, creating and sharing world-class opera, ballet and theatre craft
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

Students at a Rugby school enjoyed an inspirational careers talk from the CEO of the Royal Opera House.

More than 500 students at the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College heard from Alex Beard as part of an event organised by

Speakers for Schools – a charity that links schools and industry leaders.

Virtual talk: Alex Beard CEO of the Royal Opera House.Virtual talk: Alex Beard CEO of the Royal Opera House.
Virtual talk: Alex Beard CEO of the Royal Opera House.

The opera house includes many departments including: audience and media, estates and facilities, finance, learning and participation, operations, IT and HR, and visitor experience.

They learned about jobs available including: carpenters, set designers, lighting and sound engineers as well as dancers and opera singers.

Avon Valley’s careers lead, Lisa Owen, said: “Our students learnt that many careers happen by chance, and if Alex had not applied for a temporary position with the Arts Council, he would never have the influential job he has today.”

