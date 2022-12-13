Inspiring fundraiser and her 'Angels' help raise money for new specialist Breast Surgery Care Unit in Rugby

Laurel Unit opens doors thanks to support from UHCW Charity, the Friends of St Cross and Arden Angels

The Laurel Unit is now open.

A new specialist Breast Surgery Care Unit is now open to patients at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross thanks to an ‘inspirational’ fundraiser who has terminal cancer.

The facility, called the Laurel Unit, has come to fruition thanks to Arden Angels, a group of dedicated fundraisers led by Rugbeian Tracie Mills, with support from UHCW Charity and the Friends of St Cross.

Arden Angels Nickie Brightwell, Rebecca Bowley, Karen and Derek Owen, along with Andy Hardy, CEO of UHCW Trust, attended the opening of the new unit, located in the Rainsbrook Wing.

Tracie Mills.

Nickie said: “Tracie was unable to attend the opening due to ill health, but we know she was there in spirit.”

As well as nurse-led clinics, reconstruction and plastic surgery, new services include nipple areolar tattooing as well as Macmillan funded breast surgery physiotherapy and bespoke pilates group classes.

Arden Angels have raised more than £80,000 for UHCW Charity to support breast surgery clinics and have already provided 20 new chemo chairs at the Arden Centre through a series of community-based fundraisers, while the Friends of St Cross donated almost £47,500 to fund furniture and specialist equipment.

Katherina McEvoy, Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon and Clinical Service Lead for Breast Surgery, said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide a welcoming environment to support patients during an extremely anxious time. Many of the people we care for are having surgical procedures linked to cancer so, together with the new Maple Unit – which provides chemotherapy and regular tests – we are bringing together a comprehensive range of services to further enhance the patient experience.”

Launching the new unit in Rugby.

Doug Jones, Chair of the Friends of St Cross, said: “We were thrilled when Katherina approached us with this proposal and were keen to support this exciting development.”

