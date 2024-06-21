‘Insta-noon Tea’: Warwickshire hotel launches package to help snap-happy Instagram generation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury hotel near Stratford-upon-Avon has launched a new ‘Insta-noon Tea’ package that enables guests to capture the best shots of their Afternoon Tea for Instagram – following the British tradition’s resurgence in popularity amongst younger generations.

Following a survey earlier on in the year that revealed 43 per cent of people aged 25 to 34 celebrated their latest birthday with an Afternoon Tea, due to it “photographing well” for social media, Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa is now offering guests the ‘best seat in the house’ with its Insta-noon Tea package.

Situated by the window in its iconic As You Like It lounge, named after Shakespeare’s comedy – which the playwright is believed to have written at the hotel – the 16th century venue’s quirky offering will provide snap-happy guests with the best lighting and backdrop for photos of their Afternoon Tea.

Costing from £29 per person and including a selection of finger sandwiches, mini tarts, chocolate eclairs and scones, the historic Grade II listed hotel will also provide a ring light to enhance those all important photos of colourful cakes and elegant teapots.

Insta-noon Tea at Billesley Manor Hotel

Talking about the new package, Laura Cherrington, Sales and Marketing Director at Billesley Manor, said: “With the recent increase in Afternoon Tea interest stemming from what’s being dubbed the ‘Instagram generation’, we thought we’d offer guests from this demographic the opportunity to capture the best of our popular Afternoon Tea. The historic yet modern ambience of our As You Like It lounge, matched with a quintessential and eye-catching British tradition, offers the perfect backdrop for photos, regardless of the occasion.”

The upward surge in Afternoon Tea interest has seen supermarkets such as Waitrose experiencing a 600 per cent increase in searches for the term, while sales of Afternoon Tea hampers at Marks and Spencer are also up 80 per cent.

Laura continued: “At Billesley Manor, we’re a venue steeped in history, yet we pride ourselves on offering progressive and modern experiences for our guests. This is the latest example of where we’ve adapted our offering in reaction to changing tastes and trends. The Insta-noon Tea is perfect for any guest who’s looking to capture a favourite British pastime in its best light – while also enjoying a delicious selection of treats.”

Set in 11 acres of Warwickshire parkland, five miles from Stratford upon Avon, Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa is an ideal escape for those looking for a countryside retreat, while also being a gateway to the neighbouring Cotswolds.

Best seat in the house with optimum lighting