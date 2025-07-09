International Trade Summit coming to the region this September

A major conference this September will help West Midlands businesses navigate through the changing global picture and support them in exploring new markets.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Midlands International Trade Summit 2025 will be taking place at The Slate at the University of Warwick on Friday, September 12, and is open to firms across the West Midlands and Warwickshire.

The three regional chambers of commerce – Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and Black Country Chamber of Commerce – are organising the event alongside the West Midlands Combined Authority, with support from Lloyds for the third year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will hear from Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, as well as from businesses who are already exporting, alongside other partners.

Corin Crane

The summit will offer practical tips, information on where to go for advice, and guidance on how to navigate a fast-moving global picture such as US tariffs. It will be an opportunity to meet new and existing contacts within the West Midlands as well as receiving up-to-date information on how to export.

The final programme for the day is still being finalised but Liam Byrne MP, the chair of the Business & Trade Select Committee, has already been confirmed as a keynote speaker.

Corin said the event, which will be free for businesses in the region to attend, had been expanded due to its success over recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our international trade summits have provided businesses with so much information and, crucially, inspiration over the past couple of years to help them export.

“So much so, that we’re growing it this year to include the whole of the West Midlands and it will be great to see firms from all over the region coming to the University of Warwick to benefit from all of the knowledge and experience that will be packed into one room.

“Our teams are working on the full agenda for the day but we can already announce that Liam Byrne MP is going to be one of our keynote speakers, while we’ll also hear from businesses who have been there, seen it and done it and can share insights on their international trade journey.”

David Weatherhead, of Lloyds, said: “In the face of an ever-changing global landscape, it’s crucial that businesses are able to access support and guidance as they look to seize on the opportunities that exist overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen first-hand how bringing West Midlands organisation together has helped them to break into new markets, innovate and grow. This is why we’ve sponsored this event for the last few years. We look forward to welcoming Liam and the fantastic line up of speakers, and to see new relationships and opportunities that will take shape at this year’s conference.”

Dan Carins, policy manager at the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “International trade is pivotal to the ambitions of the West Midlands Combined Authority as outlined in the West Midlands Growth Plan.

“By expanding global reach, local businesses can unlock new markets, drive innovation, and boost productivity, which are essential for achieving inclusive growth and raising living standards across the region.

“This event is a unique opportunity for businesses from the West Midlands to gain the support they need to navigate the complexities of exporting and to contribute to the region's economic transformation. I encourage all businesses to attend and be part of this exciting journey towards a prosperous future.”

For more information or to book a free place go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/events/west-midlands-international-trade-summit-2025/