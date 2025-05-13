International trade support extended for West Midlands businesses

Businesses in the West Midlands can make the most of free help to trade globally after a support programme was extended until next year.

Exporting Starts Here will run until March 2026 thanks to further funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority and will see the programme continue to be led by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce across Coventry, Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country.

Already, well over 100 businesses have benefitted from the help that began last November and the continuation of the programme will mean more companies are able to tap into the help from expert advisers.

Jenny Hooper (Independent Freight Solutions), Keely Hancox (Chamber), David Hooper (Hooper & Co), David Zell (WMCA), Giuliana Famiglietti Pipola (Coventry City Council), Kalie Sahota (Chamber).

The programme is targeted at specific sectors, such as aerospace, electric light vehicle manufacturing, health tech/med tech, logistics/distribution, professional/financial services and e-commerce – but businesses in other sectors are being encouraged to get in touch.

Funding for the programme was awarded through Business Growth West Midlands and is designed to support growth in the regional economy by enhancing exports.

Trading overseas is shown to increase resilience and provides a boost to individual businesses as well as the wider economy.

The support features a mix of one-to-one advice from expert export advisors, online workshops and face-to-face events, including an international trade conference later this year. Greater Birmingham and Black Country Chambers are supporting the delivery in their areas.

Keely Hancox, of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said the help had been utilised in a variety of ways with the evidence showing an increase in orders and profitability for many of those businesses taking part.

She said: “There’s a lot of noise around tariffs, around a trade deal with the USA and a fresh agreement with the EU and, of course, all of that has an impact on the way businesses are feeling about trading overseas.

“However, this support helps to cut through that and gives companies in our region very practical help on whatever the next step on their international trade journey might be.

“They may be looking to export for the first time or looking to broaden their markets – especially if they are seeing further barriers being placed up on them. This support can be tailored to their needs and offer both the encouragement and information they need to succeed.

“We are thrilled that the programme has been extended because we know the true value that international trade brings, and we look forward to helping more and more companies take their goods and services overseas.”

The project is funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), and delivered by the Coventry & Warwickshire, Black Country, and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

David Zell, Assistant Delivery Manager – Business Programmes at the WMCA, added: “The Export Support Programme, run by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the West Midlands Combined Authority, is a fantastic programme offering free, in-depth, subject-specific expertise support to businesses within the West Midlands, enabling them to grow their potential through international exporting channels.

“The team are incredibly supportive, knowledgeable and driven to ensure that businesses can thrive and grow off the support that is on offer. The programme is 100 per cent committed to achieving success – and is one not to be missed.”

David Hooper, one of the business advisors offering one-to-one support through the programme, said: “Now, more than ever, businesses need help when it comes to international trade. They’ve come through Brexit and now there are almost daily updates around tariffs and trade barriers.

“We don’t want that to put firms off, so this support is invaluable.”

One company that has already benefited from the programme is PortalZero, a Coventry start-up which is set to revolutionise off-grid cooking for campervans.

Scott Shearan, co-founder of the company, said: “As engineers, we wanted to create something new for the automotive sector. Our DC induction cooker can run straight off a vehicle’s battery, which is unique in the market. The Chamber’s support has been invaluable in helping us turn this innovation into a global opportunity.”

Co-founder Nayden Yurukov added: “We were excited to explore the Australian market but unsure how to proceed. The Exporting Support programme gave us the tools and confidence to pursue international sales.”

For more information on how to access the support go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/international-trade/Exporting-Starts-Here or email [email protected]