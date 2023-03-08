International Women's Day 2023: Celebrating the ladies who move and inspire in Rugby

Share stories of girls and women who inspire you in the borough

We’re celebrating International Women’s Day here in Rugby today (Wednesday).

Who are the girls and ladies who you think deserve to join our gallery?

Post your pictures here with a few words why your nominated female or females make a difference to people’s lives.

Readers have shared the love for campaigning Rugby mother Naomi Issitt.

She launched the Our Jay Foundation in memory of her 18-year-old son Jamie who died suddenly following a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day last year. Since then she has raised more than £50k and installed countless life-saving defibrillators.

People are also flying the flag for Rugby woman Tracie Mills and Nickie Brightwell, the driving force behind the Arden Angels charity.

They have helped raise nearly £100,000 for cancer patients in Warwickshire.

Charlotte Jolliffe, who carried the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay into town last year, is another inspiration.

She founded bereavement support charity Freddie’s Wish in honour of her son who died in a car crash aged just 13 months.

Rugby mum Daniielle Saunders is behind a petition to save other girls and women after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Hundreds of people signed her petition to lower the age of smear tests, which is currently 25.

Lexie Watkins, 12, received a National Young Citizen’s Award for all her charity work and running the Lexie’s Little Luxuries on Facebook.

Let’s add to this gallery throughout the day and shine a spotlight on all those girls doing their bit to make the world a better place. Post your amazing ladies here or by emailing [email protected]

1 . Life-saving campaign Daniielle Saunders, 30, campaigns for girls and women to never ignore cervical screening tests. Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Earth Angels Nickie Brightwell and Tracie Mills - the driving force behind Arden Angels. Photo: NB Photo Sales

3 . Community fundraiser Lexie Watkins. Photo: NW Photo Sales

4 . Helping bereaved Charlotte Jolliffe founded bereavement support charity Freddie’s Wish in honour of her son who died in a car crash aged just 13 months. Photo: Kate Harris Photo Sales