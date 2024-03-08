International Women's Day: Meet the former special constable working to stop drugs entering a prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite public perception that it’s a male-dominated profession, there’s now officially more women working for the prison service than men. Currently, 55% of staff in post are women.

Helen Seymour, 46, from Warwickshire, has given nearly 24 years of public service in prisons and works as an operational manager at HMP Onley, in Northamptonshire.

She said when she told her late grandmother she was going to work in a prison, her nan was ‘terrified’ but she attended her prison service ‘passing out’ ceremony, a memory she still treasures to this day. Helen said: “My nan was a tough cookie, she was a matron at the Fire Service College, and had worked through the war, in a male-dominated environment herself.

Helen with her grandparents and grandmother at her 'passing out' ceremony for the prison service.

“She was worried about me at first but she was incredibly proud of me and was completely behind my career choice.”

Before joining, Helen was working as a mortgage advisor by day, and also as a special police constable, and was considering a full-time career in the police when she saw a newspaper advert for the prison service.

After serving as a prison officer in both women’s and men’s prisons and working her way up through the ranks, Helen is now HMP Onley’s head of drug strategy, working hard to stop substances entering the prison, and giving prisoners hope of a chance to recover from addiction. She says: “I'm incredibly proud to work with a number of female prison officers and prison leaders who are all brilliant at what they do.

“I’ve been in roles where I’ve had to prove myself. I just worked my socks off, but at times it’s been difficult and, as a woman, I’ve not always been treated well, and it’s not that long ago really, when I first started.

Helen Seymour wants more women to join her in the prison service

“The challenges are still there, they’re just presented in a different way. There’s a lot more awareness now about different individuals and their own challenges.

“Women play a really vital role in the prison – we're often able to take the temperature out of a situation and calm things down.

“Women might think working in a prison isn’t for them but if you’re empathetic and a good listener, you’d be a great fit, plus you receive all the right training you need to keep yourself, your colleagues and the prisoners safe.”

