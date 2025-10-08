Investment in new canning line at Rugby factory creates more than 30 jobs

More than 30 new jobs are being created in Rugby with the £20 million investment in a new soft drinks canning line.

Carlsberg Britvic’s investment will create 34 new jobs in engineering and manufacturing.

Located on the Glebe Farm Industrial Estate, recruitment for these roles is underway, and the total number of employees at the site will increase to more than 430 people.

Rugby MP John Slinger said: “I’m excited to hear about the recent announcement that the Carlsberg Britvic factory is expanding with another canning line.

The expansion will enable the production of some of the UK’s favourite soft drinks, including Tango and Pepsi MAX.

"They are a significant employer in the Rugby community, and this announcement means more jobs for our area, opportunities for young people, and of course more of some of the nation's favourite soft drinks.

“I visited earlier in the year and was so impressed by the team and the technology they use. It's their biggest factory in the UK and one of Europe’s largest soft drinks manufacturing sites by volume and it’s right in the heart of Rugby.

“I will continue to support local employers like Carlsberg Britvic wherever I can, because business is good for Rugby.”

Nigel Paine, VP of Production at Carlsberg Britvic, said: “This investment underscores our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in our supply chain.

By expanding our production capacity, we can meet the growing demand for our popular brands, create more jobs, and enhance our operational efficiency.”

Minister for Investment Jason Stockwood said: “The new canning line will create more than 30 jobs in Rugby, supporting the local community and putting more money in people’s pockets – a clear example of our Plan for Change in action."