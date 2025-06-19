IP firm, National Business Register Group (NBR) marks continued growth with move to Henley-in-Arden headquarters

NBR, a well-established UK intellectual property firm supporting thousands of businesses with brand protection and trademark services, has entered its next phase of growth with a move to a new headquarters in the Warwickshire town of Henley-in-Arden.

The company, which was acquired by current directors in 2020, has experienced strong growth over the past five years as awareness of the value of intellectual property (IP) has risen among UK businesses.

Originally based in Solihull, National Business Register relocated to Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter in 2023 to accommodate its expanding team and client base. The recent move to Henley-in-Arden provides the business with a long-term base from which to continue growing its services and partnerships with SMEs, start-ups and professional advisers across the UK.

Protecting Brands, Powering Growth

NBR's Business Name Protection product won Product of the Year in 2024

NBR is an agent of the UK Intellectual Property Office and offers a range of IP services including trade mark registration, registered design filing and a unique Business Name Protection product, which helps SME businesses prevent copycat trading and passing off.

Today, the company supports thousands of clients, from new ventures to established brands, helping them secure and protect the assets that underpin their reputation and commercial success.

Director Michaela Cusack said:

“Our mission is to demystify IP, it’s about securing what makes your business unique. We’re proud to help businesses across the UK turn ideas into valuable assets. Our relocation to Henley-in-Arden marks an exciting milestone in that process.

Part of the team at National Business Register (NBR)

Since acquiring the business in 2020, we’ve focused on modernising our services, expanding our IP offering, and making IP protection more accessible. The move reflects not only our continued growth, but also our long-term commitment to supporting the thousands of UK businesses who trust us to protect their brand identity and creative work.”

Meeting Demand for Practical IP Advice

With increased recognition of the importance of trademarks and brand protection particularly in sectors like food and beverage, tech and creative industries, NBR has seen significant demand for its advisory services, including tailored support for accountants and marketing agencies seeking IP expertise for their clients.

The company also continues to build partnerships with trade associations and local enterprise organisations, helping their members understand the risks of not protecting intellectual property early on.