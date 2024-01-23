Irish dance students in Rugby in a spin after 'inspirational' mentor wins global award
“His commitment to the art is genuinely exceptional"
Dance students in Rugby are in a spin after their mentor received a Global Excellence in Teaching Award.
Irish Dancing Magazine unveiled Declan McHale as one of the recipients of their excellence awards.
Denise Keane, Publisher of Irish Dancing Magazine, said: "Declan is a beloved and inspirational dance teacher, cherished by both students and parents alike. His commitment to the art of Irish Dance is genuinely exceptional."
Declan hails from the McHale Academy of Irish Dancing. Visit www.facebook.com/McHaleAcademy.