"It makes me sad seeing dogs without homes": Rugby artist braves all weathers to help rescue charity

By Febe Tidd
Published 24th Oct 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:16 BST
A Rugby schoolboy has been outside in all weathers to help a dog rescue charity.

Creative Kian Russell, ten, has been busy drawing pictures to sell for Rugby-based Pawprints.

Last weekend Kian set up a stall on his driveway, but rain stopped his fundraising efforts.

But the young artist’s pictures gained interest on Facebook and he was even gifted an art set.

Dog-lover Kian is helping Pawprints.

Kian said: “I love dogs and decided I wanted to help Pawprints raise a bit of money to help them look after the dogs until they can find them a forever home.

"It makes me sad to see the dogs without a home, so I really want to help them.”

Kian will be out again on Saturday (October 25) and hopefully the weather will be on his side so he can sell all his pictures and help the animals.

His target is £700 and he is well on the way.

With Kian’s rise of fame on social media, he has been recognised by Pawprints themselves who have invited him to the kennels to meet the dogs.

Proud dad Malcolm said: “He's putting in so much work to this, it's very inspiring.”

Nigel Jones, who runs Rugby Town But Amusing, presented the young artist with supplies to encourage him to keep up his good work.

He said: “We hope to start our auction of Kian’s art on the page today (Friday, October 24).”

Kian will be selling his drawings from 1 Rothley Drive, Rugby, on Saturday between 11am and 2pm. If you can’t make it but would still like to help, visit https://gofund.me/61be9d7f8

Find out more about Pawprints by visiting https://pawprintsdogrescue.org/

